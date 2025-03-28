user
Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Bangkok; WATCH dramatic videos

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

BREAKING: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Myanmar, no casualties so far shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit central Myanmar on Friday with strong tremors felt in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor hit 16 kilometres (10 miles) northwest of the city of Sagaing at a depth of 10 kilometres around 12:50 pm local time (0620 GMT).

"EQ of M: 7.0, On: 28/03/2025 12:02:07 IST, Lat: 21.41 N, Long: 95.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The tremors were felt south into Thailand and residents in the capital Bangkok running into the streets as buildings shook.

"I heard it and I was sleeping in the house, I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building," Duangjai, a resident of popular tourist city Chiang Mai, told AFP after tremors were felt across northern and central Thailand.

 

No reports of casualties have been reported so far. 

