JD Vance's Thanksgiving picture with wife's Indian family goes viral; netizens react

US Vice President-elect JD Vance celebrated Thanksgiving with his wife Usha Vance's Indian family. The photo of the family dressed in traditional Indian attire went viral, sparking conversations about cultural embrace and Indian traditions.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

US Vice President-elect JD Vance, the Republican leader who has been criticised for his stance on racist comments in the past, was seen in a photo with his wife Usha Vance’s Indian family, reportedly at a family Thanksgiving dinner. With Vance's family dressed in traditional Indian clothes, the family photo has gone viral on social media, striking a chord with many Indians who were reminded of their own festive get-togethers. Usha Vance, who is originally from Andhra Pradesh, is in the left corner at the back with their daughter, while Vance is in the right corner with his kid on his shoulders in the undated photo.

Venture entrepreneur Asha Jadeja Motwani, who works in Silicon Valley, posted the undated photo on X with the comment, "JD Vance at Thanksgiving." It makes me think of the extravagant Indian wedding. Up to 21 members of Usha Vance's extended Indian family were seen in the family portrait. 


People expressed gratitude to the Ohio senator for his attempts to embrace Indian culture as the post went popular on social media. 

“JD got a sense of real family,” a user said, while another added, “His son is sitting on his shoulder in a pure Indian way.” Another user added: “Lots of respect to Vance here for spending time with his wife’s fully Indian family."

JD Vance has frequently discussed his dietary inclinations, his passion for vegetarian Indian food, and the ways in which his wife has shaped his decisions. Speaking to popular podcast host, Joe Rogan, earlier this month, Vance said, “For any vegetarian out there, indulge in paneer, rice, and chickpeas. Skip the nasty fake meat. If you want to embrace a vegetarian lifestyle, turn to Indian cuisine. It offers wonderful vegetarian options."

