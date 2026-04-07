Japan's Tottori Prefecture, under Governor Shinji Hirai, is strengthening ties with India, focusing on Odisha. The partnership involves trainee exchanges, business missions, vegan sake exports, and tech MoUs, rooted in the governor's belief in people-to-people diplomacy.

Tottori Prefecture's Governor Shinji Hirai declared building a strong relationship with India based on his global experience. Tottori Prefecture is located on the side of the Sea of Japan. It has a clean environment that provides fresh agricultural and fishery products.

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In addition, its distinctive characteristic is the establishment of strong relationships with foreign countries. Currently, its focus is on India. Its policy to strengthen global relations is led by Governor Shinji Hirai. It derives from his personal history, as Governor Hirai used to be a bureaucrat in the Japanese government.

Governor's Philosophy on Municipal Diplomacy

"I am the only person in Japan who declared to run for a governor's election from a foreign country. In 2007, I was successfully nominated as Tottori Governor. When I made the declaration to run, I attended a sister city alliance general meeting in the USA. During the Middle East war, representatives from Israel and Palestine made speeches that 'Politics tends to rely on violence. The most important point is to establish strong people-to-people relationships.' The speeches of people from hostile sides were appreciated with a standing ovation by every participant. "I was impressed and recognised the importance of sister city alliances and municipal diplomacy. Tottori Prefecture established a partnership with Jamaica as the first Japanese prefecture. Additionally, it partnered with Vermont State, USA, and Asian countries. Currently, Tottori Prefecture places importance on Odisha State in India."

Deepening Ties with India's Odisha State

Governor Hirai explained the basis of the partnership with Odisha State. "Regarding human resource exchange, Tottori accepted trainees from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology. To advance the partnership with India, the Sanin-India Association has contributed by dispatching business missions to India ten times. Team Tottori Brewery Association is trying to export Japanese sake after obtaining vegan certification. In the field of the environmental industry, Taisei Kougyou Co. develops sanitary facilities. R-ZERO Inc. has concluded an MoU on endoscope technology education with an academic society in India."

A Steadily Realised Vision

Governor Hirai's policy of global relationships, people to people, is being steadily realised. Finally, he asserted, "Tottori Prefecture is the most curry-consuming prefecture in Japan." The Governor's philosophy affects several aspects of the relationship. (ANI)