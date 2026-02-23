Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, ran a half marathon at the New Delhi Marathon. He announced his plan to participate in the ASICS EKIDEN, an iconic Japanese relay run making its debut in India, at Gurugram's DLF Cyber Hub on April 5.

Japanese Ambassador Runs New Delhi Half Marathon

Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India said that he ran a half marathon at the New Delhi Marathon. Ono said he will be participating in ASICS EKIDEN at DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram on April 5. In a post on X, he said, "Ran a half marathon at the New Delhi Marathon today. Such a fun and energizing experience running with everyone. See you next at the ASICS EKIDEN at DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram on April 5."

Ran a half marathon at the New Delhi Marathon today 🏃‍♂️ Such a fun and energizing experience running with everyone. See you next at the ASICS EKIDEN at DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram on April 5. 👋✨ 🔗https://t.co/ByOSgQ0vFs pic.twitter.com/9IWFhuQ0fj — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) February 22, 2026

The 11th edition of New Delhi Marathon took place on February 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. "For first runs, personal bests, and everything in between," the website of New Delhi Marathon read.

ASICS EKIDEN: A Japanese Tradition in India

The ASICS EKIDEN is rooted in Japanese tradition, EKIDEN is more than a run- it's a celebration of teamwork, endurance, and shared purpose. For the first time, this iconic relay format arrives in India, bringing runners together to experience the spirit of collective movement, its website says.

The Tasuki and Tradition

EKIDEN is a relay run where teams compete by passing a tasuki- a traditional sash-from one runner to the next. Each handover represents responsibility, trust, and unity. In Japan, EKIDEN is deeply respected, with runners training relentlessly in the lead-up to run day. Now, that legacy comes alive on Indian roads for the very first time.

The Philosophy of Teamwork

EKIDEN is more than a run, it's a symbol of teamwork, trust, and shared effort. Instead of running alone, each participant carries the team forward, passing the tasuki to the next runner and moving together toward one common finish line. Because in EKIDEN, no one runs solo.

Every step counts for the team. Each runner completes their leg, but the result belongs to the team.

Strategy, pacing, and encouragement matter just as much as speed. It's about supporting one another, staying in sync, and finishing stronger together. The strength of four is always greater than one. (ANI)