Addressing the Indian diaspora in Singapore, UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's growing global strength and its path to becoming the third-largest economy. He lauded the diaspora's love for India and emphasized the nation's digital progress.

'New India Showing Its Strength to the World': Yogi in Singapore

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that India is showing its strength to the world, and every Indian must feel proud of it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yogi, at the interaction with the Indian diaspora, said that soon India will establish itself as the third largest economy in the world. He said, "We are all proud that New India is showing its strength to the world. Every Indian should feel proud of New India. That New India will soon establish itself as the third largest economy of the world."

Yogi lauded the love diaspora held in their hearts for India despite being away from it. He said, "Despite being so far away, the affection you have for the motherland generates a fresh enthusiasm within us for the development of India, for the spirit of doing something for our motherland."

At the interaction with the Indian diaspora, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi said that the rise of India in start-up culture and digital sector is phenomenal, as was displayed in the recently held AI Impact Summit. Yogi said, "Today, India has scaled new heights in every sector. Could anyone have thought 11 years ago that India would speak of digital India, that India would advance any discussion on start up ecosystem, that India would advance start up culture? But India has made this possible today. India's national capital Delhi hosted Global AI Impact Summit. Heads of State of more than 20 countries participated in the Summit. Representatives of more than 100 countries participated in the Summit. Heads of State of developed nations of the world generously appreciated the steps being taken not just for the welfare of India but for the entire world. Everyone felt the power of PM Modi's Digital India vision."

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation from 'Anarchy' to Development

At the interaction with the Indian diaspora, Uttar Pradesh CM focused on the growth of his state, stating how the state was in a state of anarchy all these years, but PM Modi's rule, the state is growing. Yogi said, "Nine years ago Uttar Pradesh was in a state of chaos. Riots, lack of safety, disorder and anarchy had become its identity. In the last 9 years, under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has been making that dream turn into reality. You can see a great combination of heritage and development there."

High-Level Meetings to Boost India-Singapore Ties

Yogi thanked Lawrence Wong, Singapore Prime Minister for his welcome. In a post on X, he responded to Wong, "Thank you for your warm welcome and the constructive exchange, H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong, Hon. Prime Minister. Under the visionary leadership of our Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India-Singapore relations have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for investment, infrastructure collaboration and deeper economic engagement. Uttar Pradesh remains committed to further strengthening our economic ties and advancing shared growth priorities." Thank you for your warm welcome and the constructive exchange, H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong, Hon. Prime Minister Under the visionary leadership of our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India-Singapore relations have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new… https://t.co/HKBStK80bc — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2026

Wong had said, "Glad to welcome Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Singapore. Uttar Pradesh is the third largest state economy and one of the fastest growing regions in India. Singapore companies have been investing in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in logistics, connectivity, and infrastructure development, with potential for deeper business and investment linkages. We had a good exchange on strengthening economic ties. I wish him a productive visit."

The warmth and affection of the Indian diaspora in Singapore is extraordinary... https://t.co/0AtCZIENeL — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2026

Talks to Boost Investment and Cooperation in UP

Meeting with Universal Success Enterprises

Yogi held talks with Prasoon Mukherjee, Founder and Chairman, Universal Success Enterprises Limited. On his meeting with Yogi, Mukherjee said, "We thanked him after land has been allotted to us to build a logistics park in Noida. The CM also told us that a cluster of data centres is going to be established near Lucknow. We also spoke about the housing and real estate sector. The CM told us that five expressways are coming up around Kanpur. We have signed MoUs for real estate, logistics park totalling to Rs 6000 crore investment. We see great potential in Uttar Pradesh."

Engagement with Singapore's Foreign Minister

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited ITE College Central (ITECC) and inspects the Aerospace Centre. Yogi held talks with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore. The leaders' talks spanned Uttar Pradesh-Singapore cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In a post on X, Yogi said, "Had a meaningful discussion with Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, today. Discussed strengthening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with focus on investment facilitation, infrastructure collaboration, skill development and digital economy partnerships. Reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-Singapore relations under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

The warmth and affection of the Indian diaspora in Singapore is extraordinary... https://t.co/0AtCZIENeL — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2026

Prospects with Golden State Capital

Yogi said that he held talks with Sumit Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director, Golden State Capital Pte. Ltd., along with his team. In a post on X, he said, "Had a productive meeting with Mr. Sumit Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director, Golden State Capital Pte. Ltd., along with his team, in Singapore today. Discussed investment prospects in infrastructure, emerging technologies and strategic growth sectors in Uttar Pradesh, including opportunities in data centre development and other priority investment corridors where Golden State Capital has previously expressed commitment to invest." Had a productive meeting with Mr. Sumit Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director, Golden State Capital Pte. Ltd., along with his team, in Singapore today. Discussed investment prospects in infrastructure, emerging technologies and strategic growth sectors in Uttar Pradesh,… pic.twitter.com/sQC8HZs74g — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2026

Yogi on Monday arrived in Singapore as part of his official visit. (ANI)