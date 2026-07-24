A Japanese couple's story of living under the same roof without speaking for 20 years has captured widespread attention after their teenage son stepped in to mend their fractured relationship.

A Japanese couple's story of living under the same roof without speaking for 20 years has captured widespread attention after their teenage son stepped in to mend their fractured relationship. According to a report in The Straits Times, the silence began because husband Otou Katayama grew jealous of the attention his wife, Yumi, devoted to raising their children. Instead of expressing his feelings, he withdrew completely, communicating only through grunts and nods while the couple raised their three children together.

Their now 18-year-old son, who had never witnessed his parents holding a conversation, finally decided to seek help. He wrote to a television programme on Hokkaido, hoping it could bring his parents back together after two decades of silence.

The show arranged an emotional reunion at the very park bench where the couple had shared their first date. Their three grown-up children watched as their parents finally broke the silence.

"Somehow it's been a while since we talked," said Mr Katayama, according to a Daily Mail report.

"You were so concerned about the kids."

"Yumi, up until now, you have endured a lot of hardship. I want you to know I'm grateful for everything."

Mr Katayama admitted that his prolonged silence stemmed from jealousy over the attention his wife gave their children.

"I was kind of… jealous. I was sulking about it. There's no going back now I guess."

The emotional moment ended on a lighter note, with background laughter heard as he suggested they should talk again sometime.

The unusual story comes amid broader discussions about changing relationship trends in Japan. According to The Independent, increasing numbers of Japanese men and women are stepping away from conventional dating, with some choosing to marry close friends instead.

A government survey conducted this year found that 69% of Japanese men and 59% of Japanese women do not currently have a romantic partner.