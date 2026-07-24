Taiwan detected continued Chinese military activity, with 8 PLA aircraft and 10 vessels on Friday. This followed heightened numbers on Thursday (21 aircraft) and Wednesday (12 aircraft), with many crossing the median line, says Taiwan's MND.

Chinese Military Activity on Friday

Taiwan on Friday detected 8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around its territory. The details were shared by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in a post on X.

According to the MND, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. 8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the… pic.twitter.com/iR0DWbTM6t — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 24, 2026

Heightened Activity in Recent Days

On Thursday recorded heightened Chinese military activity, with 21 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around its territory. The details were shared by the MND in a post on X.

It said, "21 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

While on Wednesday, the MND recorded 12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8).

It said that 11 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded.

Diplomatic Context

Meanwhile on July 3, China said it hoped the US would handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course.

The China-Taiwan Dispute Explained

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)