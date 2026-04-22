To combat its declining birth rate, Japan's Kochi prefecture is offering a subsidy of up to 20,000 yen to single residents aged 20-39. This financial aid is intended to cover the costs of using approved dating apps to encourage more people to meet and marry.

In an effort to address the dropping birth rate and lack of romantic partnerships, a prefecture in Japan will now pay single individuals up to 20,000 yen (Rs 12,000) to assist cover the expense of using dating apps. Residents between the ages of 20 and 39 in the Japanese prefecture of Kochi are eligible to receive an annual subsidy of 20,000 yen for enrolling and utilising approved matching services.

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“To support young people who wish to meet partners and get married, the prefecture has launched a subsidy program for matching app usage fees starting April 1, 2026," the government said in an official press release.

With a maximum subsidy of 20,000 yen per person, users will be able to pay entry costs, registration fees, use fees, monthly fees, and more for match-making applications between April 1, 2026, and March 10, 2027.

Additionally, users are free to submit as many applications as they like until the maximum subsidy amount is achieved. In an effort to increase the number of possibilities for single people to meet, date, and get married, the Kochi local government is sponsoring groups that hold matching events in addition to providing direct subsidies to individuals.

“As part of measures to address the declining birthrate, Kochi Prefecture provides subsidies under the “Kochi Prefecture Opportunity for Meeting Support Project Grant’ to organisations that implement events creating opportunities for people to meet," the government said in a March 24 release.

A maximum subsidy of 100,000 yen (Rs 58,795) may be given to an organization as part of the program; this amount will be paid as a settlement payment following the submission and evaluation of the project performance report.

Japan's Birth Rate Declining

According to data issued by the Health Ministry in February, Japan's birth rate fell to a record low of 705,809 births in 2025, creating a new record low for the tenth consecutive year. The amount, which includes infants born to foreign residents, is the lowest since records started in 1899 and shows a 2.1 percent decrease from 2024.

Japan's increasingly ageing population and growing worries about the rising cost of living have been highlighted by the ongoing decline in births, especially as inflation puts further financial strain on families. Even though the total number decreased once more this year, the rate of reduction was somewhat less than it was the year before.