EAM S Jaishankar attended a reception hosted by US Ambassador Sergio Gor, following the conclusion of the India-US interim trade agreement framework. The meeting highlights the continued partnership and strengthening bilateral ties between the countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday attended a reception hosted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the envoy's residence in the national capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

EAM Jaishankar's interaction with Ambassador Gor comes days after the conclusion of the framework of the India-US interim trade agreement last week, underscoring the shared interests and continued partnership between the two countries.

India-US Interim Trade Agreement Framework

The United States and India announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US agricultural and food products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

On the other hand, the United States will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods and certain machinery.

Subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, the US has said it will later remove reciprocal tariffs on select items, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during an official ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14, formally becoming the 27th United States Ambassador to India.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar met US Ambassador Gor and expressed confidence that under the US Envoy, India-US ties would be further strengthened.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership. Welcomed him and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the strengthening of India - US relations." (ANI)