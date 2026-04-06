EAM S Jaishankar held a phone call with Qatar's PM Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani to review the military escalation in the Gulf. They discussed its global security implications, with India stressing the need for dialogue and peaceful dispute resolution.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a phone call with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to review the ongoing military escalation in the Gulf region and its wider implications for global security.

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According to an official statement, Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry shared on X that the two leaders discussed the serious repercussions of the conflict on regional and International stability, with In dia emphasising the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means. Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ Receives Phone Call from India's External Affairs Minister Doha | April 06, 2026 HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from HE… pic.twitter.com/YXQoSmLh1t — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) April 6, 2026

"During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully. They also emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation," the Qatar Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

In a call between the two leaders that happened on Sunday, both sides also stressed the need to ensure freedom of navigation amid rising tensions, a key concern for global trade and energy flows.

Qatar PM Raises Concerns Over Iranian Attacks

During the call, the Qatari Prime Minister raised concerns over "unjustified Iran attacks" on Qatar and other countries.

"HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to halt the unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and other countries in the region, warning against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water, food, and energy facilities," the post read.

"His Excellency also emphasised the need to strengthen coordination, intensify joint efforts, return to the negotiating table, and prioritise reason and wisdom to contain the crisis, thereby ensuring global energy security, freedom of navigation, environmental safety, and preserving regional stability," it further read.

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Outreach Extends to Iran, UAE

Earlier on Sunday, in a post on X, Jaishankar said he also held a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, regarding the ongoing conflict.

"Had a telecon on the ongoing conflict with PM & FM Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar this evening," Jaishankar stated.

He also received a call from his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as the tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate. Both leaders discussed bilateral relations and the tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Received a call from the Foreign Minister of Iran. Discussed the present situation." The Iranian Embassy in India added, "Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a phone conversation with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments."

This came after Jaishankar held separate high-level conversations with leaders from the UAE and Qatar to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia amid the regional conflict.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that he spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewing ongoing developments in the region. "Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with DPM & FM Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE," he wrote.

The back-to-back diplomatic engagements come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with India closely monitoring the situation and maintaining regular contact with key regional stakeholders. India has consistently emphasised the need for dialogue, de-escalation, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the region. (ANI)