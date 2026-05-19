At the India-Nordic Summit, Icelandic PM Kristrun Frostadottir echoed PM Modi's sentiment on 'sambandh' (connection), a shared word, saying people 'need more sambandh today' while expressing optimism over growing bilateral and economic ties.

Stressing linguistic and cultural bridge between the two nations as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Icelandic counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir on Tuesday said people "need more 'sambandh' today." The remarks were made during the high-profile India-Nordic Summit, serving as a warm response to PM Narendra Modi's earlier address, where he pointed out that the word carries an identical meaning in several Nordic languages as it does in Hindi. Expressing optimism over growing bilateral and economic ties, the Icelandic leader emphasised the expanding scope of mutual cooperation. "We've seen through the free trade agreements that Prime Minister Modi addressed an increase in investment coming from Iceland into India. So there are so many things that we can do together, and I just have to say, I love that word 'Sambandh'. This is such a purely Icelandic word, and people will be very devoted to this language, Prime Minister Modi, because this is what people need. They need more 'sambandh' today," Iceland PM Kristrun Frostadottir said.

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The 'Sambandh' Connection

Earlier during the proceedings, PM Modi had specifically invoked the term to illustrate the deep-seated cultural alignment and the "closeness of our thoughts" between the participating countries. Underlining this unique cross-cultural connection, PM Modi stated, "Today, I used the word 'sambandh' many times. In several Nordic languages, the word 'sambandh' means connection, relations, a bond. In Hindi too, 'sambandh' carries the same meaning. This is not just a similarity of words, it reflects the closeness of our thoughts. Let us deepen the bonds between us in every field and make the India-Nordic partnership a model of shared prosperity, innovation, and a sustainable future."

Roadmap for Future Engagement

The summit brought together the heads of government from India and the five Nordic nations, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. The top leaders gathered in the Norwegian capital to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for future multilateral engagement, placing a heavy emphasis on ecological sustainability, environmental responsibility, and cutting-edge technological collaboration. (ANI)