EAM S Jaishankar met Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss the Gulf conflict and review bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, and defence, reaffirming the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the impact of the Gulf conflict and reviewed bilateral cooperation across key sectors, expressing confidence that the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership would continue to strengthen.

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In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to meet FM Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Discussed the impact of Gulf conflict on the region and beyond. Conveyed appreciation for ensuring the well-being of Indian community." "We jointly assessed our cooperation focusing on energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health domains. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen in times to come," he added. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2074869866134409576

Jaishankar calls on Kuwait's Crown Prince

Jaishankar is in Kuwait as part of his multi-nation tour covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United States and Belgium. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Kuwait's Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In another post on X, Jaishankar said, "Privileged to call on Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah of Kuwait this morning. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on developments in the Gulf."

Part of Multi-Nation Tour

Jaishankar was received in Kuwait by Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan upon his arrival. Before arriving in Kuwait, Jaishankar visited Bahrain, where he reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening the longstanding bilateral partnership. During the visit, he met Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The two sides reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international developments. (ANI)