UN experts condemned Pakistan for sentencing activist Mahrang Baloch to life imprisonment, calling it a 'travesty of justice'. They cited an unfair trial and the misuse of anti-terrorism laws to suppress peaceful protest and dissent.

United Nations human rights experts have strongly criticised Pakistan over the sentencing of prominent Baloch human rights defender Mahrang Baloch, describing the verdict as a "travesty of justice" and expressing serious concern over what they called the misuse of counter-terrorism laws to silence peaceful dissent.

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In a press release, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the experts said Mahrang Baloch was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Quetta following what they described as an unfair trial. They argued that terrorism and murder charges had been used to suppress the rights to peaceful protest, freedom of expression and association.

Details of the Conviction and Protest

Mahrang Baloch, who heads the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), was convicted alongside BYC leader Sibghatullah Shahji in connection with the killing of a Frontier Corps personnel during a sit-in protest in Gwadar in July 2024. According to the UN experts, the protest highlighted issues including enforced disappearances, systemic discrimination, alleged state violence, impunity, and concerns over the appropriation of Indigenous lands and resources linked to foreign investment projects, including the Reko Diq mine.

The experts said the court inferred a common intent to commit murder based solely on the activists' participation in the protest and classified their actions as terrorism under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act. They also noted that nearly 50 police complaints remain pending against Baloch, raising fears of additional convictions.

Alleged Due Process Violations

The UN experts expressed concern over alleged due process violations during the trial, stating that proceedings were shifted to a prison, the accused were denied physical attendance in court, and Baloch was compelled to accept state-appointed legal representation instead of counsel of her choice. They also voiced concern about her reported health condition, inadequate access to medical care in detention, and allegations of pressure on her family.

Call for Upholding Human Rights

The experts urged Pakistan to uphold its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and prevent the misuse of counter-terrorism legislation. (ANI)