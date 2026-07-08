The body of an Indian man, who was missing in Kuwait for four months, has been found buried in the Al-Salmi desert. The investigation revealed that his death was an accident at work, which was covered up by his employer. One person has been arrested, and a search is on for another.

Kuwait City: The mystery behind a missing Indian man in Kuwait has finally been solved after four long months. His body was discovered buried in the Al-Salmi desert. Investigations have revealed a shocking cover-up: he died in a work-related accident, and his body was secretly buried to hide the incident.

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The whole thing came to light after a detailed probe by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, which is part of Kuwait's Ministry of Interior. A missing person complaint was filed after the Indian worker went to the Al-Salmi desert on March 19 with his equipment owner to repair some heavy machinery and never came back.

The investigation got a major breakthrough when the team checked traffic surveillance cameras. The footage clearly showed the worker going into the desert with the suspect, but when the vehicle returned, the worker was not in it. This was the turning point in the case. Following this lead, authorities took the suspect's son into custody for questioning. He reportedly confessed that the Indian worker had died in an accident when a crane collapsed.

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Instead of reporting the accident to the police, the father and son duo panicked, fearing legal consequences. They took the body to a remote spot in the Al-Salmi desert, secretly buried it, and tried to destroy all evidence of the incident, the son admitted in his statement.

Based on the son's confession, security forces located the burial site. The body was exhumed in the presence of officials from the Criminal Evidence department, forensic experts, and the General Fire Force. On the orders of the Public Prosecution, the body has been sent for further examination.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that one suspect has been arrested and is facing legal action. The second suspect is believed to have fled Kuwait, and efforts are on to find him. The ministry praised the investigation team for their efficiency in cracking this hidden crime and bringing the culprits to justice, adding that they will continue to ensure the country's security and uphold the rule of law.

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