External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Jamaican PM Andrew Holness to discuss deepening cooperation. India gifted 10 BHISHM Cube mobile hospitals and a new scoreboard for the Sabina Park cricket ground as a gesture of friendship.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to explore avenues for enhancing "political, economic and people-to-people cooperation." During the meeting, which took place on Monday, the External Affairs Minister also shared warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Jamaican leader.

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Taking to the social media platform X, Jaishankar noted that he was "Pleased to call on Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM in Kingston. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi." Pleased to call on Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM in Kingston. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed deepening our political, economic and people to people cooperation. Value his commitment towards further strengthening India-Jamaica relations. 🇮🇳 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/DS67nSinim — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2026 He added that the two leaders "Discussed deepening our political, economic and people-to-people cooperation. Value his commitment towards further strengthening India-Jamaica relations."

India gifts mobile hospitals to Jamaica

As a gesture of bilateral support, Jaishankar presented Jamaica with 10 BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) Cubes. The handover occurred in the presence of Prime Minister Holness, Health Minister Christopher Tufton, and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

Describing the utility of the medical units, the Minister stated: "The BHISHM Cube mobile hospital system, designed for rapid deployment, will help Jamaica during disasters and emergencies. The gift of these cubes is a statement of friendship, a commitment to disaster preparedness, and an outcome of innovation." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2051352466852348131?s=20

Jaishankar's Caribbean Tour

Jaishankar reached Kingston on Saturday evening, initiating a nine-day diplomatic tour that includes Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. The visit is intended to bolster India's strategic and cultural connections with Caribbean countries.

Earlier, the Minister engaged with the Indian diaspora, highlighting India's domestic progress in infrastructure, human development, and technology-led governance.

Celebrating Shared Cricket Heritage

The visit also celebrated the shared sporting heritage of the two nations. India gifted a new scoreboard to the Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, the nation's sole Test venue. The Minister noted that the "cricket bond" remains a vital cultural link, expressing his wish that the new scoreboard would record "memorable innings" that reflect the "enduring friendship" between the two nations.

Jamaican icons such as Chris Gayle, Courtney Walsh, and Michael Holding have historically been instrumental in the West Indies' global cricket legacy, a connection that continues to resonate with Indian fans. (ANI)