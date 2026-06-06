EAM S Jaishankar met Nepal's FM Shisir Khanal, discussing cooperation in energy, connectivity, and development. India handed over 72 health facilities and 12 cultural projects and launched a cross-border UPI linkage with Nepal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and reiterated India's commitment to work with Nepal for mutual progress. Jaishankar and Khanal discussed about cooperation, connectivity, energy and other areas of development. In a post on X, he said, "A pleasure to meet FM Shisir Khanal Nepal and his delegation today. A detailed discussion on our unique partnership, including on development cooperation, connectivity, energy, especially hydropower development, education, health, capacity building, digital, culture and sports. Reiterated India's commitment to work with Nepal for mutual progress, prosperity well-being of our peoples." A pleasure to meet FM Shisir Khanal #Nepal and his delegation today. @shisir A detailed discussion on our unique partnership, including on development cooperation, connectivity, energy, especially hydropower development, education, health, capacity building, digital, culture… pic.twitter.com/k42FIdOhvL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 6, 2026

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Key Launches and Project Handovers

Jaishankar also handed over virtually 72 health facilities & 12 cultural heritage projects under Reconstruction Programme post 2015 Earthquake. He said in a post on X, "Following up on the productive meeting with FM Shisir Khanal of Nepal: Handed over virtually 72 health facilities & 12 cultural heritage projects under Reconstruction Programme post 2015 Earthquake. Jointly launched the linkage between UPI India and National Payments Interface Nepal for facilitating cross-border personal remittances. Witnessed the exchange of an MoU between Digital India Bhashini and Kathmandu University for co-creating National Digital Infrastructure for 'Voice First' Language Translation platform for Nepal." Following up on the productive meeting with FM Shisir Khanal @shisir #Nepal: ✅ Handed over virtually 72 health facilities & 12 cultural heritage projects under Reconstruction Programme post 2015 Earthquake. ✅ Jointly launched the linkage between @UPI_NPCI #India and National… pic.twitter.com/J5hvzDLrTc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 6, 2026

NSA Ajit Doval Meets Nepal FM

Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Khanal. They discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation in areas including connectivity, energy and tourism. In a post on X, Nepal Embassy in India said, "Foreign Minister Hon. Shisir Khanal met with Hon. Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, at his office in New Delhi today. The meeting discussed various matters related to further strengthening Nepal-India bilateral relations." Foreign Minister Hon. @shisir met with Hon. Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, at his office in New Delhi today. The meeting discussed various matters related to further strengthening Nepal-India bilateral relations. 🇳🇵🤝🇮🇳 — Nepal Embassy, India (@EONIndia) June 5, 2026

On Friday, Khanal arrived in India for a two-day official visit. The visit by Khanal marks the highest-level official engagement from the government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah since it assumed office in March this year. (ANI)