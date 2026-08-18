India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, met Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Musalia W Mudavadi to discuss recent bilateral developments and strengthening their partnership, following a visit by Kenya's Speaker to India for parliamentary talks.

India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, met Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi to brief him on recent bilateral developments.

In a post on X on Monday, the High Commission of India in Nairobi stated, "High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. Musalia W Mudavadi. High Commissioner apprised Hon'ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening the partnership." High Commissioner @AdarshSwaika1 called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. @MusaliaMudavadi. High Commissioner apprised Hon’ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening… pic.twitter.com/rxJVZlnbdv — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) August 17, 2026

Kenyan Parliamentary Delegation Visits India

Last week, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, Moses Wetang'ula, travelled to India to bolster parliamentary exchanges between the two nations, which included engagements concerning the newly formed Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker

During his visit, Wetang'ula held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, noting that Kenya and India maintain an enduring, cordial friendship underpinned by robust legislative collaboration. Speaker Birla stated that the meeting offered a valuable platform to review the deep-seated friendship between India and Kenya, which is anchored in shared democratic principles and a common historical background.

In a post on X, Birla noted, "The recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries will provide an important platform for deepening parliamentary engagement, fostering greater understanding between our two Parliaments and strengthening people-to-people connections."

Birla further highlighted that exchanging legislative experiences and best practices will enhance institutional cooperation. He added that the talks encompassed parliamentary capacity building via the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), alongside collaboration across technology, artificial intelligence, education, healthcare, infrastructure, maritime connectivity, the Blue Economy, and digital development. Emphasising the importance of ongoing legislative dialogue, Birla stated, "I am confident that continued parliamentary engagement will add fresh momentum to India-Kenya friendship and cooperation."

Meeting with Vice President of India

The Kenyan parliamentary delegation also met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, during the meeting, the Vice-President underscored the strong parliamentary ties uniting India and Kenya, conveying India's willingness to share its expertise in technology solutions and digital systems, such as transitioning towards a paperless Parliament. He acknowledged the participation of an Indian-origin Member of Parliament within Kenya's Parliamentary Friendship Group and warmly recalled the proposal to install a bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the grounds of the National Assembly of Kenya. (ANI)