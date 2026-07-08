An employee's simple request to work from home due to heavy rains has led to an unexpected reply from the boss, resulting in an untimely, shocking termination. Keep scrolling to know more!

Heavy rains have caused day-to-day disruptions to life, and there's no denying it. Many employees are requesting to work from home, and some bosses have been kind enough to be considerate of the situation, so the employees can work from home comfortably and give their best. However, this X user begs to differ. Yes, in a now-viral post on X, shared by user Pratik Shetty, a screenshot of him requesting his boss for WFH has gone viral, to which he got an unexpected reply.

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As per the viral post, the employee had sent a WhatsApp message to their manager explaining that heavy rain had made commuting unsafe and he would prefer working from home. The message read: “Hello Sir, It’s raining heavily and the road is completely flooded, too risky to step out. Can I get WFH today? Promise 100% productivity."

Employee Gets Fired For Asking WFH

What came next was not a response from the manager, but an alleged email from the "Office of the CEO." The message read: “Your flooding, your WFH request, and your termination have all been noted, in that order. You should’ve learnt how to swim before applying to this company. Stay home. You’re fired." The screenshot of the incident was shared on social media. “This Guy Was Fired After Sending One WhatsApp Message To His Office… The reply came by email… Never expected that ending??"

Netizens React

As soon as this post went viral, online users were quick to react. Not just that, Pratik, to jumped the gun and added his hilarious commentary to the ongoing banter. In one comment, he wrote, “After learning to swim… I think I should start preparing for the Olympics for my secondary source of income." He added, “Guess I’ll update my LinkedIn: ‘Open to Swim.'” In yet another post, he joked, “Sharing 10 leadership lessons I learned after getting fired for not knowing how to swim."

While many social media users found this banter funny, a few questioned the authenticity of the same as to whether the post or email is real or was created for pure entertainment purposes.