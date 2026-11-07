Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar sent Diwali greetings, drawing parallels between the festival and the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, emphasizing the shared message of light and goodness overcoming darkness and evil.

Israeli Envoy Compares Diwali to Hanukkah

Ambassador of Israel to India Reuven Azar on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to people in India and around the world, drawing parallels between the Hindu festival of lights and the Jewish festival of Hanukkah while highlighting their shared message of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. In a post on X, the Israeli envoy compared the symbolism of Diwali with Hanukkah, describing how even a small light can overcome darkness and how a little goodness can help defeat evil.

"Diwali, the Festival of Lights, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. In Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, we say that just as one small candle is enough to overcome great darkness, even a small amount of goodness can help overcome great evil. Diwali Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye to all celebrating in India and around the world," Ambassador of Israel to India Reuven Azar said in a post on X.

Embassy Greetings and Personal Reflections

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Israel also extended festive greetings to Indian citizens and friends of India residing in the country, wishing them happiness, harmony and prosperity on the occasion. "The Embassy of India extends warm wishes to fellow citizens and friends of India in Israel on the joyous occasion of Diwali! May the Festival of Lights illuminate our lives with hope, happiness and positivity, and bring harmony and prosperity to all. Wishing everyone a bright, beautiful and joyous Diwali!" the Embassy of India in Israel said in a post on X.

Former Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India and current Ambassador of Israel to Hungary Maya Kadosh also took to social media to recall her time in India, expressing nostalgia for the country's Diwali celebrations and the friendships she formed during her stay. In her message, Kadosh recalled the festive lights, colours and celebrations, saying the occasion made her wish she could return to India.

"No matter how far I am from India, Diwali always makes me wish I were back there. The lights, the colors, the celebrations, and above all, the wonderful friends who made India feel like home. Missing you all a little extra today. Wishing my Indian friends a beautiful Diwali, wherever you are," Kadosh said in a post on X.

Diwali 2026 Celebration Schedule

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival falls on Amavasya, or the new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The five-day celebrations begin with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. The main day of Diwali is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and exchanging sweets and festive greetings. (ANI)

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