In an interview with the website "This is Beirut", Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the United States and a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that disarming Hezbollah and disconnecting Lebanon from Iran could open "a door to peace, economic growth and shared opportunities" for both countries.

A Direct Appeal for Peace

"We want to live with you in peace and harmony. We have no interest in your land, only in our security. We are threatened and therefore we respond, because we want to live in security, just as you do. Let us pray that next year, 2026, will become the year of Abraham Accords 2.0, and we will all live in peace and harmony", the Israeli Ambassador said, addressing the Lebanese citizens. (ANI.TPS)