Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh was the wife of Iran's slain Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. She lived a largely private life but remained an important figure within Iran's most influential family. Iranian state media reported that she died on 2 March 2026 after suffering injuries in recent US-Israel strikes linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

She was around 78 or 79 years old at the time of her death, according to different official reports. She had been in a coma after the strikes that also killed her husband.

Early life and family background

Mansoureh Khojasteh was born in 1947 in Mashhad, one of Iran’s most important religious cities. She grew up in a traditional Persian religious family. Her father, Mohammad Esmaeil Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, was a well-known businessman in Mashhad.

She also came from a family with links to Iran’s state institutions. Her brother, Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh, later served as a deputy director at Iran’s state broadcasting organisation.

Her upbringing in a religious environment shaped her life and values. She maintained a low public profile even after becoming part of Iran’s ruling elite.

Marriage to Ali Khamenei

Mansoureh Khojasteh first met Ali Hosseini Khamenei during a private gathering in 1964. They married soon after. Their marriage ceremony was conducted by Ayatollah Mohammad Hadi Milani, a respected religious scholar of that time.

Their marriage lasted for more than six decades. She was his only wife. Over the years, she remained largely out of public view but was known to play a supportive role within the family.

Children and family life

The couple had six children, four sons and two daughters. Their children are Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, Meysam, Boshra and Hoda.

Mostafa focused mainly on religious studies. Mojtaba became one of the more visible figures in Iran’s political and media circles. Masoud and Meysam were also linked to religious and institutional work connected to the office preserving Khamenei’s writings and legacy.

Their daughters, Boshra and Hoda, also married into prominent religious families. Through these family connections, the household remained closely linked to Iran’s political and religious structure.

Despite this influence, Mansoureh Khojasteh stayed away from public speeches or official roles. She was rarely seen in state events compared to spouses of leaders in many other countries.

Life away from public spotlight

Unlike many political spouses worldwide, Mansoureh Khojasteh maintained a very private life. There are limited public photographs or interviews of her. Iranian media described her as someone who preferred family life and religious practice over political visibility.

Her role was mostly domestic and family-centred. She supported her husband during major political changes in Iran, including the decades of his leadership as Supreme Leader from 1989 until his death in 2026.

Death during recent strikes

Iranian state media reported that Mansoureh Khojasteh died after being wounded during airstrikes carried out by United States and Israeli forces targeting locations in and around Tehran. She had reportedly been injured in the same wave of attacks that killed Ali Khamenei.

Reports also indicated that several extended family members were killed in the strikes, including relatives connected to the Supreme Leader’s household. Officials said her death adds to the rising toll of the widening conflict.

Her death comes amid a rapidly escalating conflict in West Asia. Iranian authorities said hundreds of people have been killed in strikes across the country. In response, Iran has launched drones and missiles toward Israel and locations in the Gulf region hosting US forces.

The United States Central Command reported American military casualties, while Israeli forces continued operations targeting Iranian-linked sites. The conflict has also affected global shipping routes, air travel and oil markets, especially around the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies)