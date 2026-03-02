US Assistant Secretary S Paul Kapur is in New Delhi to advance the US-India partnership, focusing on regional security and Indo-Pacific priorities. This follows US Ambassador Sergio Gor's meeting in Gujarat to boost cooperation in trade and tech.

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with India as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S Paul Kapur began a three-day visit to New Delhi on Sunday.

In a post on X on Monday, the US Embassy in India said, "Welcome to India, @State_SCA Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur! Looking forward to productive meetings with Indian partners this week as we continue advancing the U.S.-India partnership." Welcome to India, @State_SCA Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur! Looking forward to productive meetings with Indian partners this week as we continue advancing U.S.-India partnership. pic.twitter.com/SftVhq93xd — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 2, 2026

Kapur's Visit to Focus on Regional Security

According to an official statement released by the embassy, Kapur's visit from March 1 to 3 will include meetings with senior Indian officials to discuss regional security and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the statement, the visit is aimed at building on recent diplomatic momentum to advance US President Donald Trump's vision of a robust and mutually beneficial US-India partnership. Officials said discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in regional security, strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific, and strengthening the broader bilateral framework between the two countries.

US Ambassador Discusses Bilateral Cooperation in Gujarat

Earlier on Saturday, United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the key sectors of trade, technology, and manufacturing.

In a post on X, after the meeting on Saturday, Sergio Gor said, "Thank you to @CMOGuj Bhupendra Patel for a productive discussion today and a very warm welcome. We explored new opportunities to deepen U.S.-Gujarat cooperation in trade, technology, and manufacturing. Incredible potential for Gujarat to work closely with the U.S. ahead!"

Praise for India's Semiconductor Push

Gor praised India's entry into the global semiconductor supply chain, highlighting that India is becoming a major player in semiconductor manufacturing. He also spoke about the growing relationship between the United States and India.

Gor mentioned that there are currently 10 semiconductor projects worth 19 billion dollars being developed in India, which shows the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Modi. Speaking at the inauguration of Micron's new semiconductor facility in Gujarat, Gor said, "Today marks India's entry into the global semiconductor supply chain as a manufacturing nation. This is just the beginning. With 10 semiconductor projects worth $19 billion underway across India, that is a direct testament to your Prime Minister's leadership, to his vision, and to his ability to secure the future for India and for our global partners, including the United States." (ANI)

