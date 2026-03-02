Iran's new interim leader, Ayatollah Arafi, rebuked the West after Ayatollah Khamenei's death. The IRGC launched missile strikes on Israel, while the IDF retaliated by eliminating top Iranian intelligence officials amid escalating conflict.

In a significant video address, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has made his inaugural public appearance as a member of Iran's newly formed interim leadership council, delivering a stern rebuke of Western military actions, according to Al Arabiya.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was appointed jurist member of Iran's interim Leadership Council on Sunday, following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Speaking from a televised podium, Arafi addressed the nation and the international community regarding the recent escalations. "The United States and the Zionist regime have based an improper, incorrect and unjust action on a mistaken calculation," Arafi stated in the address.

IRGC Launches 'True Promise 4 Operation'

Following this high-level rhetoric, the situation on the ground has seen a significant escalation of Middle Eastern hostilities. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday confirmed the commencement of the "tenth wave of the True Promise 4 Operation", claiming to have struck a government complex in Tel Aviv alongside targets in East Al-Quds (Jerusalem), according to reports from Tasnim News.

In its ninth official statement, the IRGC's Public Relations Department detailed the deployment of "Khaybar missiles" during this phase of the offensive. The department asserted that the strike "opened doors to a massive inferno" across various occupied territories, marking a major peak in the ongoing aerial campaign.

Alongside the strikes, the IRGC issued a stern warning to residents within the occupied territories, advising them to "evacuate immediately from areas near military bases, security centres, and governmental facilities."

According to Tasnim News, this latest wave specifically prioritised the government hub in Tel Aviv, as well as high-security and military installations in Haifa and East Al-Quds. This follows previous declarations by the IRGC, maintaining that "siren sounds in Israel would never cease," suggesting a period of persistent alerts. Tasnim News further reports that "illegal settlers" have been urged to stay clear of military or administrative buildings and to "evacuate immediately from the occupied territories" to avoid fallout from the missile volleys.

Israel Responds with 'Operation Roaring Lion'

Amidst these exchanges, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) responded by announcing the elimination of top-tier members of the Iranian regime's Ministry of Intelligence during a military offensive dubbed Operation 'Roaring Lion'. In a statement released on X on Monday, the IDF confirmed that the strikes targeted high-ranking figures within Tehran's intelligence apparatus. Among those killed was Sayed Yahya Hamidi, identified as the "Deputy Minister of Intelligence for 'Israel Affairs,' who led terrorist activities targeting Jews, Western actors, and regime opponents in Iran and abroad". The military also confirmed the death of Jalal Pour Hossein, the "Head of the Espionage Division".

According to the IDF, the mission was "Guided by precise IDF intelligence," and the officials "were targeted and eliminated during the opening strike of Operation 'Roaring Lion'". The IDF further noted that "Additional senior officials were also eliminated" and stated that "The IAF also struck the Ministry's headquarters in Tehran".

Wider Conflict and Calls for De-escalation

This latest escalation follows a full-scale conflict that erupted in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, following a major "military offensive" launched on February 28. In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds. World leaders and international bodies are currently urging de-escalation as the risk of a wider regional conflict grows, though fighting continues without a clear end in sight. (ANI)