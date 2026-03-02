India and the Philippines held their second Maritime Dialogue in New Delhi, discussing the Indo-Pacific and Law of the Sea. They explored collaboration at multilateral forums and agreed to strengthen cooperation in maritime security and economy.

The second India-Philippines Maritime Dialogue was held on Monday in the national capital, where the two sides exchanged assessments of developments in the Indo-Pacific region and shared perspectives on the Law of the Sea.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Philippines delegation by Emmanuel Donato K Guzman, Acting Assistant Secretary, Maritime and Ocean Affairs Office, Department of Foreign Affairs.

Focus on Multilateral Cooperation

The two sides explored avenues of collaboration at multilateral mechanisms, including the United Nations, ReCAAP (Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia) and IONS (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium).

Cooperation at ASEAN platformsduring Philippines' ASEAN Chairship and the ASEAN-India Maritime Year of cooperation, were deliberated upon, a release stated.

Strengthening Bilateral Efforts

As per a release, they agreed to strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as the marine economy, maritime domain awareness, Navy and Coast Guard engagements, as well as seafarers' cooperation.

They agreed to explore collective efforts in marine scientific research, HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) and in mitigating the challenges of supply chain disruptions.

Future Engagements

It was agreed to hold the next round of Dialogue in the Philippines, a release added. (ANI)