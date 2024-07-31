Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel strikes again? Top IRGC commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh assassinated in Syria's Damascus, claim reports

    In a dramatic turn of events, unconfirmed reports from Syria suggest that Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Forces, has been assassinated in an attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

    Israel strikes again? Top IRGC commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh assassinated in Syria's Damascus, claim reports
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 9:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, unconfirmed reports from Syria suggest that Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Forces, has been assassinated in an attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus. Hajizadeh, a key figure in the Iranian military hierarchy, was reportedly the senior commander behind the Iranian ballistic and cruise missile attacks against Israel in April.

    Also read: Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: What Hamas chief's killing means for stability of region amidst Gaza war?

    According to journalist Levent Kamal, "There are unconfirmed reports from Syria that Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the IRGC, was killed in an attack near the Syrian capital Damascus."

    Earlier this month, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the IRGC Aerospace Commander, made a bold statement indicating Iran's preparedness for future military actions. He declared, "We are eagerly looking forward to any opportunity for carrying out Operation True Promise 2.0, and this next operation will be much larger and greater in every aspect."

    As we await official confirmation regarding Hajizadeh's reported assassination, social media is abuzz with speculation that Israel may be responsible for eliminating its third enemy within a span of less than 24 hours.

    The incident comes amidst heightened tensions in the region, following recent developments involving Hamas and Hezbollah. Earlier today, reports emerged of the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards in a strike on his residence in Tehran. The Palestinian group has accused Israel of orchestrating the attack, which Hamas has termed a "grave escalation." Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.

    Earlier today, Israeli forces have confirmed the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut. Shukr, who was implicated in the Majdal Shams massacre and accused of directing attacks on Israel, was a significant target for Israeli military operations. The strike on Shukr was part of a broader Israeli campaign against Hezbollah and its affiliates.

    Also read: Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Hamas vows to escalate war to 'new levels'; Pak, China & more condemn killing

    The timing of these attacks, including the reported assassination of Hajizadeh, suggests a coordinated effort by Israel to target high-profile figures within Iran’s network of allied militant groups. Israeli officials have, however, denied involvement in Haniyeh’s death but have claimed responsibility for the airstrike in Beirut.

    The simultaneous killings of prominent figures from Hamas and Hezbollah could signal an attempt by Israel to assert its capability to strike at high-value targets across the region. The developments have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict, with Iran threatening retaliation and vowing to respond to the killing of Haniyeh.

