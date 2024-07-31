Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Hamas vows to escalate war to 'new levels'; Pak, China & more condemn killing

    The conflict in Gaza is poised to escalate further following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday night.

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Hamas vows to escalate war to 'new levels'; Pak, China & more condemn killing snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 5:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    The conflict in Gaza is poised to escalate further following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday night. Haniyeh, who was attending the inauguration of Iran's new president, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to Hamas officials. The Palestinian terrorist group's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, has now warned that the killing would take the war with Israel to "new levels," signaling potential repercussions for the entire region.

    Also read: 'Mossad rocks': Social media erupts after Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran, memes explode

    "The criminal assassination of leader Haniyeh in the heart of the Iranian capital is a watershed and dangerous event that takes the war to new levels and will have enormous consequences for the entire region," the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, whose fighters are engaged in fierce battles with Israeli troops in Gaza, said in a statement.

    In response to the assassination, global reactions have been swift and varied. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a forum in Singapore, emphasized the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza, calling it an "enduring imperative." 

    "We've been working from day one not only to try to get to a better place in Gaza but also to prevent the conflict from spreading, whether it's the north with Lebanon and Hezbollah, whether it's the Red Sea with the Houthis, whether it's Iran, Syria, Iraq, you name it," Blinken said.

    "A big key to trying to make sure that that doesn't happen, and that we can move to a better place, is getting the ceasefire."

    Meanwhile, Pakistan condemned the assassination, describing it as a "reckless act" and a form of "terrorism." The country's foreign ministry expressed serious concerns about what it termed "Israeli adventurism" in the region, warning that such actions undermine efforts for peace.

    "Pakistan views with serious concern the growing Israeli adventurism in the region. Its latest acts constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and undermine efforts for peace," Islamabad's foreign ministry said in a statement.

    China also expressed strong condemnation, labeling the assassination as an "unacceptable political assassination" that could destabilize the region further.

    "We are highly concerned about the incident and firmly oppose and condemn the assassination," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said. 

    "We are deeply concerned that this incident may lead to further instability in the regional situation. China has always advocated resolving regional disputes through negotiation and dialogue. Gaza should achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid further escalation of conflict and confrontation," Lin added.

    Iran declared three days of mourning for Haniyeh, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowing a "harsh and painful response" to the assassination. He declared it Tehran's duty to seek retribution for the killing, which occurred within Iranian territory. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian also condemned the attack, calling it a "cowardly act" and a violation of Iran's dignity and pride.

    The reaction from Turkey echoed similar sentiments, with the foreign ministry condemning the "shameful assassination" and warning that the attack could escalate the Gaza conflict to a regional dimension. 

    "We condemn the assassination of the leader of Hamas's political office, Ismail Haniyeh, in a shameful assassination in Tehran," the ministry said, adding that "this attack also aims to spread the Gaza war to a regional dimension".

    Meanwhile, Russia criticized the assassination as "unacceptable," warning that it could lead to further escalation. "It is a completely unacceptable political assassination, and this will lead to a further escalation of tensions," Bogdanov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency," Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov said.

    Also read: Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: What Hamas chief's killing means for stability of region amidst Gaza war?

    Hamas has promised that Haniyeh's death will not go unanswered, indicating a potential increase in hostilities. Haniyeh, known for his tough stance and diplomatic efforts, was a key figure in Hamas' leadership, representing the group's international diplomacy while advocating for armed resistance. His assassination marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, with the potential to further destabilize an already volatile region.

    The funeral for Haniyeh is scheduled to take place in Tehran, with his body set to be transferred to Doha for burial. As the situation develops, the international community remains watchful, concerned about the possible ramifications of this latest escalation.

