Israel-Palestine war: Deadly airstrike on Gaza's Al-Maghazi camp claims over 30 lives; check details

In a tragic turn of events, a deadly airstrike struck Gaza's Al-Maghazi refugee camp, leading to a significant loss of life and numerous injuries. The Al-Maghazi camp is situated in the Deir al-Balah Governorate, located in the central Gaza Strip. The Hamas-run Health Ministry reported that a devastating Israeli bombing in central Gaza late Saturday resulted in the loss of over 30 lives.

"More than 30 (deceased) arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip," expressed health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra in a statement as reported by AFP. Palestinian news agency WAFA, on the other hand, reported that 51 Palestinians fell victim to the Israeli bombing of Gaza's Maghazi camp.

Hamas released a statement on Telegram, asserting that Israel had targeted civilian residences directly, leading to the tragic loss of life, with a significant number of victims being women and children.

Israeli military authorities stated they were investigating whether the Israel Defense Forces were engaged in operations in the area at the time of the airstrike.

On the other side, Israel has pledged to eliminate Hamas in retaliation for its brutal attack on October 7, targeting communities and military outposts near the Gaza border. The attack claimed the lives of over 1,400 people, the majority being civilians, and resulted in the abduction of more than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages.

Gaza, caught in the crossfire, has been transformed into an apocalyptic battleground due to relentless air strikes and ground offensives as Israel continues its campaign to eradicate Hamas. According to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, the ongoing Israeli bombings and military escalation have led to the tragic loss of more than 9,480 Gazans, predominantly women and children.