Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dramatic scenes at Germany's Hamburg airport as family 'hostage' situations unfold; flights halted (WATCH)

    The 35-year-old man had forcefully breached the airport's security barriers, parking his vehicle beneath an airplane. During this incident, the man was in the company of his 4-year-old daughter.

    Dramatic scenes at Germany's Hamburg airport as family 'hostage' situations unfold; flights halted (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 9:31 AM IST

    In an alarming incident at Germany's Hamburg Airport, a security breach involving an armed man led to the closure of the airport and the cancellation of flights on a Saturday night. Reports revealed that the armed individual forcefully entered the airport premises, subsequently discharging two shots into the air with a weapon.

    The Federal Police stated that they had been alerted earlier by the man's wife, expressing concerns about a potential child abduction.

    Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)

    Inside the vehicle, the man was accompanied by two children, as reported by multiple local German media outlets. The situation prompted a significant response from state and federal law enforcement agencies, with a considerable number of officers deployed on-site and in the vicinity of the vehicle, according to Federal Police spokesman Thomas Gerbert.

    The Hamburg Police's official spokesperson shared that German law enforcement was attempting to address a hostage situation within the context of a "family drama."

    The 35-year-old man had forcefully breached the airport's security barriers, parking his vehicle beneath an airplane. During this incident, the man was in the company of his 4-year-old daughter.

    Terrorists strike Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base (WATCH)

    To manage the evolving hostage scenario, a substantial contingent of special forces was deployed on the ground, actively working to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution. Notably, the man's wife had previously alerted the police to the alarming disappearance of her child, adding a distressing dimension to the unfolding events.

    The incident at Hamburg Airport underscored the critical role of law enforcement agencies in responding to complex situations that extend beyond conventional security matters.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)

    Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)

    Terror strikes Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base Latest updates

    Terrorists strike Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base (WATCH)

    Nepal earthquake latest updates casualties injured list

    128 dead after 6.4 magnitude quake rocks Nepal, over 100 injured

    Revealed How post Covid-19 work video calls are changing our brains and social interactions snt

    Revealed: How post Covid-19 work video calls are changing our brains and social interactions

    Former Jordanian minister's shocker: Will conquer Spain, Rome; America and Europe will come to an end (WATCH) snt

    Former Jordanian minister's shocker: Will conquer Spain, Rome; America and Europe will come to an end (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Record-breaking success: Mammootty starrer 'Kannur Squad' rakes in massive earnings at Kochi multiplexes rkn

    Record-breaking success: Mammootty starrer 'Kannur Squad' rakes in massive earnings at Kochi multiplexes

    Ranbir Kapoor's surprise dance to 'Channa Mereya' at Arijit Singh concert sets stage ablaze [WATCH] ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's surprise dance to 'Channa Mereya' at Arijit Singh concert sets stage ablaze [WATCH]

    kerala news live 05 november 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery Bomb Blast: Condition of 3 injured remains critical after one week of incident

    Kerala: Heavy rain to intensify in the state today; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain to intensify in the state today; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts

    Macher Jhol to Mishti Doi: 7 popular foods in Kolkata vma

    Macher Jhol to Mishti Doi: 7 popular foods in Kolkata

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon