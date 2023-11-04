Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)

The video, reportedly shot during the rescue operation after the Hamas attack, shows bodies of young people strewn all over the venue where they had been dancing into the early morning hours

A bone-chilling video has emerged of the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists at a music festival in the southern Israeli desert. The video, reportedly shot during the rescue operation after the Hamas attack, shows bodies of young people strewn all over the venue where they had been dancing into the early morning hours. According to Israeli officials, at least 260 people were murdered and many more abducted from the Supernova trance music festival

The festival coincided with the weeklong Jewish holiday of Sukkot, celebrated from September 29, 2023, to October 6, 2023. Sukkot is a time to mark the harvest and commemorate the divine protection granted to the children of Israel during their exodus from Egypt.

The Supernova music festival, described as a "journey of unity and love" featuring "mind-blowing and breathtaking content," commenced around 10 pm on a Friday, following the conclusion of Israel's Sukkot religious festival.

Tragically, the event turned into a scene of terror as gunmen breached Gaza's border fence early on Saturday. These terrorists targeted approximately 3,500 young Israelis who had gathered for a night of electronic music, with some attendees under the influence of alcohol or drugs, exacerbating their confusion and fear.

As rockets rained down, festival-goers reported that militants descended on the location, while others strategically positioned themselves near bomb shelters, targeting those seeking safety. The attackers, arriving in vehicles and on motorcycles, were heavily armed with body armor, AK-47 assault rifles, and rocket-propelled grenades.

This shocking incident has resulted in at least 260 casualties, including fatalities and abductions, sending shockwaves through the region.