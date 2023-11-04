Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)

    The video, reportedly shot during the rescue operation after the Hamas attack, shows bodies of young people strewn all over the venue where they had been dancing into the early morning hours

    Yet another bone-chilling video of October 7 massacre by Hamas emerges (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    A bone-chilling video has emerged of the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists at a music festival in the southern Israeli desert. The video, reportedly shot during the rescue operation after the Hamas attack, shows bodies of young people strewn all over the venue where they had been dancing into the early morning hours. According to Israeli officials, at least 260 people were murdered and many more abducted from the Supernova trance music festival 

    The festival coincided with the weeklong Jewish holiday of Sukkot, celebrated from September 29, 2023, to October 6, 2023. Sukkot is a time to mark the harvest and commemorate the divine protection granted to the children of Israel during their exodus from Egypt.

    The Supernova music festival, described as a "journey of unity and love" featuring "mind-blowing and breathtaking content," commenced around 10 pm on a Friday, following the conclusion of Israel's Sukkot religious festival.

    Tragically, the event turned into a scene of terror as gunmen breached Gaza's border fence early on Saturday. These terrorists targeted approximately 3,500 young Israelis who had gathered for a night of electronic music, with some attendees under the influence of alcohol or drugs, exacerbating their confusion and fear.

    As rockets rained down, festival-goers reported that militants descended on the location, while others strategically positioned themselves near bomb shelters, targeting those seeking safety. The attackers, arriving in vehicles and on motorcycles, were heavily armed with body armor, AK-47 assault rifles, and rocket-propelled grenades.

    This shocking incident has resulted in at least 260 casualties, including fatalities and abductions, sending shockwaves through the region.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Terror strikes Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base Latest updates

    Terrorists strike Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base (WATCH)

    Nepal earthquake latest updates casualties injured list

    128 dead after 6.4 magnitude quake rocks Nepal, over 100 injured

    Revealed How post Covid-19 work video calls are changing our brains and social interactions snt

    Revealed: How post Covid-19 work video calls are changing our brains and social interactions

    Former Jordanian minister's shocker: Will conquer Spain, Rome; America and Europe will come to an end (WATCH) snt

    Former Jordanian minister's shocker: Will conquer Spain, Rome; America and Europe will come to an end (WATCH)

    Hezbollah veiled threat to US: Halt Israel's Gaza attack to prevent regional war, warns Nasrallah (WATCH)

    Hezbollah's veiled threat to US: Halt Israel's Gaza attack to prevent regional war, warns Nasrallah (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra becomes first New Zealand player to score three WC hundreds osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra becomes first New Zealand player to score three WC hundreds

    Good luck and blessings PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh gcw

    'Good luck & blessings...' PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh

    All about Deepika Padukone's floral motifs rhinestones dress RBA

    All about Deepika Padukone's floral motifs rhinestones dress

    Football Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses Marcus Rashford's nightclub controversy after derby defeat osf

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addresses Marcus Rashford's nightclub controversy after derby defeat

    Kerala: Eat Kochi Eat food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Popular food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon