Israel “struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Huthi terrorist regime. Among the targets were the ports of Hodeida, Ras Isa, and Salif,” army said in a statement.

Israel said early Monday that it carried out a wave of strikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeida and other areas held by the Huthi rebels.

Two missiles were launched from Yemen towards Israel just hours later, the Israeli army said on Telegram, as it worked to intercept them.

Israel "struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Huthi terrorist regime. Among the targets were the ports of Hodeida, Ras Isa, and Salif," its army said in a statement.

It said the strikes were "in response to the repeated attacks by the Huthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel".

The Huthi-controlled Al-Masirah television station had on Sunday reported that the "Israeli enemy is targeting the port of Hodeida," also reporting strikes on the ports of Ras Isa and Salif and the Ras Al-Kathib power station.

The attacks came around half an hour after an Israeli army spokesman warned of strikes at the sites on social media.

Israel carries out strikes in Yemen

Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen including on ports and the airport in the capital Sanaa in response to repeated attacks by the Iran-backed group.

Among the targets Israel claims to have struck was the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, which the Huthis captured in November 2023 and which the Israelis say has been outfitted with a radar system to track shipping in the Red Sea.

Yemen's Huthi rebels have been launching missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 after Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on Israel.

The Huthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, renewed their assault in March after Israel resumed its military campaign in Gaza at the end of a two-month ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

They have also attacked shipping vessels they deem to be linked to Israel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 2023.

They broadened their campaign to target ships tied to the United States and Britain after the two countries began military strikes aimed at securing the waterway in January 2024.

In May, the Huthis cemented a ceasefire with the United States that ended weeks of intense US strikes against it, but vowed to continue targeting Israeli ships.