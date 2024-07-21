Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill three following Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv; check details

The airstrikes on Hodeida, a vital port in Yemen, ignited a massive fire and sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Analysts noted these are the first strikes by Israel in Yemen, located approximately 2,000 kilometers (1,300 miles) away from Israeli territory.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port of Hodeida, killing three people and wounding 87, Iran-backed rebels said on Sunday (July 21). The strikes came in response to a deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv claimed by the Houthis.

The airstrikes on Hodeida, a vital port in Yemen, ignited a massive fire and sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Analysts noted these are the first strikes by Israel in Yemen, located approximately 2,000 kilometers (1,300 miles) away from Israeli territory.

"The blood of Israeli citizens has a price," declared Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. He warned that more operations against the Houthis would follow "if they dare to attack us again."

Gallant stressed that the Hodeida strikes serve as a warning to other Iran-backed groups across the Middle East, many of which have launched attacks on Israel amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict. "The fire currently burning in Hodeida is seen across the Middle East, and the significance is clear," he stated.

The rebel-run health ministry reported that most of the wounded in Hodeida suffered severe burns. The Israeli strikes came shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning: "Anyone who harms us will pay a very heavy price," following Friday's drone attack in Tel Aviv, which resulted in the death of an Israeli civilian.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, accused the Houthis of using Hodeida as a major supply route for Iranian weapons, including the drone that hit Tel Aviv.

The United States, along with Britain, has conducted several airstrikes against the Houthis to curb their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. However, a US National Security Council spokesman clarified that the US was not involved in Saturday's Israeli strikes in Yemen and did not coordinate or assist with the operations.

In a separate statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had “successfully destroyed” a Houthi drone over the Red Sea within the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia distanced itself from the Yemen strikes. A defence ministry spokesman stated that Riyadh had "no links to or involvement in targeting Hodeida."

