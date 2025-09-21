Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 91 people in one day, while two projectiles were fired from Gaza, one intercepted. Thousands fled their homes, humanitarian conditions worsened, and protests erupted in Tel Aviv demanding peace and release of captives.

The Israeli military reported that two projectiles were launched from northern Gaza on Sunday. One projectile was intercepted by the Israeli air force, while the second fell in an open area in southern Israel. Following the launch, sirens sounded in the areas of Lakhish and Ashdod. The military confirmed that no casualties were reported from the strikes. No group has claimed responsibility for firing the projectiles. Such launches have become rare amid Israel’s ongoing intensive air and ground assault on Gaza City over the past weeks. The development came after Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 91 people in a single day on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gaza faces heavy Israeli strikes

Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that six people were killed in Israeli strikes since dawn on Sunday. Witnesses said Gaza City experienced continuous strikes and artillery fire overnight as Israeli forces pressed their offensive. The attacks are part of Israel’s campaign to seize control of Gaza City, nearly two years into a war that has devastated the Palestinian territory.

Record casualties in Gaza on Saturday

On Saturday, Israeli air and ground strikes killed 91 Palestinians across Gaza, according to Al Jazeera. Most of the victims were in Gaza City, including family members of Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of al-Shifa hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza. His brother, sister-in-law, and their children died when their family home was hit.

Hamas condemned the strikes, calling them a “bloody terrorist message directed at doctors to force them to leave the city.”

Another strike targeted a truck in Gaza City’s Nasr area, killing at least four people on board. Many of the victims were civilians fleeing relentless bombardment, including artillery and drone attacks.

Gaza residents face worsening conditions

Al Jazeera reporter Hind Khoudary said that Israeli forces have also used explosives-laden robots, which destroy entire areas and cause significant damage. Many residents said the explosions feel like earthquakes, making rescue operations extremely dangerous.

Medics and rescuers are struggling to reach trapped or wounded civilians due to ongoing attacks. According to the Palestinian Civil Defence, Israel’s offensive on Gaza City since August has displaced more than 450,000 people from a population of around one million.

Israel claims to have demolished up to 20 tower blocks in the past two weeks. Thousands of displaced Palestinians are struggling to find shelter. Khoudary reported that many have pitched tents on streets without water, electricity, or other infrastructure.

Humanitarian challenges for displaced families

Michail Fotiadis of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) described the situation in southern al-Mawasi, where civilians have been directed. He said conditions are extremely harsh, with people struggling to find tents and basic necessities.

“Access to water, health facilities, and hygiene is very difficult,” Fotiadis said. “This can have severe health consequences for the population.”

Hamas also warned that Israel’s ongoing offensive could endanger the 48 remaining captives in Gaza City. Its armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, released a photo of the captives, calling it a 'farewell picture'.

Protests erupt in Tel Aviv

Thousands of people rallied in Tel Aviv demanding an immediate halt to the war. Demonstrators called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate with Hamas to secure the release of captives. Protesters also urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Israel to accept an agreement.

Al Jazeera reporter Hamdah Salhut said the protests have not affected the Israeli government. Members of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition criticised the demonstrations, calling them counterproductive and accusing them of helping Israel’s enemies.

Family members of captives fear that continued Israeli military action could be a death sentence for their loved ones. Demonstrations have escalated, some even reaching Netanyahu’s home in West Jerusalem with the message 'enough is enough'.

(With inputs from agencies)