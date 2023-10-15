Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israel-Hamas war: Pro-Palestine, Taliban supporters clash in Canada amidst global protests | WATCH

    Pro-Palestine supporters insisted that the individuals in a car carrying the Taliban flag to leave the area where they were conducting their march. Meanwhile, pro-Palestine protests have been occurring in several US cities, London, and the Middle East as global support for the Palestinian cause continues to mount.

    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    In the ongoing pro-Palestine protests around the world, a video surfaced on Saturday showing a confrontation between pro-Palestine protestors and Taliban supporters in Canada. The two groups engaged in a heated argument, with each side holding their respective flags.

    In Gaza, the situation remains dire, with Palestinian figures reporting over 2,000 casualties as a result of the ongoing conflict. Israeli authorities have issued an evacuation order that encompasses around 1.1 million residents, nearly half of the territory's population.

    In response to this directive, "hundreds of thousands" of Palestinians have begun to relocate to the southern region. The atmosphere is tense, with many individuals urgently seeking shelter and refuge to avoid the imminent Israeli offensive.

    Israel has repeatedly issued warnings of an impending, multifaceted military operation, encompassing airstrikes, ground offensives, and naval maneuvers. These actions come in response to recent Hamas attacks that resulted in over 1,300 casualties in Israel.

