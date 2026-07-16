The Rath Yatra festival, organised by ISKCON Bangladesh, began on Thursday across 128 locations in Dhaka. A grand procession saw devotees pulling three decorated chariots containing the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Baladev, and sister Subhadra.

The Rath Yatra festival, organised by ISKCON Bangladesh, began on Thursday across 128 locations in Dhaka. A grand procession was carried with large crowds of devotees pulling three decorated chariots containing the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Baladev, and his sister Subhadra on day 1 of the festival, which will continue till July 24.

People were seen dancing, singing the "Hare Krishna" Mahamantra, and playing traditional musical instruments like mridangas (drums) and kartals (cymbals). Various groups were involved, including children and musicians on trucks. Banners for the "Shobhayatra" (procession) were visible. Devotees take prasadam and seek Jagannath's mercy, believing it will lead them to Golokadham. The procession moves through the wet streets of Dhaka, filled with a festive and spiritual atmosphere.

ISKCON Leader on Massive Turnout

Speaking with ANI from the procession, General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh Srimat Bhaktimoy Nitai Swami said that the procession started at Swamibag and will conclude at the Dhakeshwari National Temple. He expressed elation over the large footfall, estimated to be over 5 lakh. He stated that on day 1 of the celebration, considered to be the world's second largest after Puri, Odisha, a throng of devotees were worshipping in rejoice. He expressed hopes for mercy and blessings on the devotees.

"Hare Krishna! Glory to Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Maharani! Today is the auspicious Jagannath Rath Yatra festival. The procession starts at Swamibag and concludes at the Dhakeshwari National Temple. This is the largest festival of its kind in Bangladesh, attracting hundreds of thousands of devotees. I estimate over 50 lakh (5 million) people are participating or watching today. Between Swamibag and Dhakeshwari alone, more than one lakh devotees are actively pulling the chariot. Throughout the route, many people offer prayers and receive 'prasadam' (blessed food)," he said.

"While the festival in Puri, Odisha, is the world's largest, the celebration here in Dhaka is arguably the second largest given the immense turnout. We are pulling the Lord through a long, busy commercial route. Lord Jagannath is the Lord of the entire universe and belongs to everyone. We pray for his mercy upon all devotees so that they may be blessed and eventually attain his divine abode. Hare Krishna!" he added.

Festival Preparations and Security Confidence

Prior to the beginning of the festival, General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh Srimat Bhaktimoy Nitai Swami expressed optimism for the Rath Yatra. "We are not afraid. The government is helping us by providing security," Nitai Swami stated, expressing confidence in the government's support.

Speaking with ANI after the ISKCON leaders' discussion with the media at the Swami Bagha Ashram in Dhaka regarding the Sri Sri Jagannath Dev Rath Yatra festival, the General Secretary provided details of the festival.

Detailed Festival Schedule

"The festival will begin on the 16th at 8:00 AM with the Agnihotra Yagya, a sacred fire sacrifice. Following this, our 'Dharma Sabha' meeting will start at 1:00 PM and conclude by 3:00 PM. The Rath Yatra (Chariot Procession) itself will commence at 3:00 PM from the Swamibagh Temple. It will pass through the major busy and commercial areas of Dhaka city," he said.

Further projecting a figure for footfall during the festival, he said that "We expect around 100,000 devotees to participate in the procession, and I estimate that nearly one million people from all backgrounds--Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians--will watch the festival along the route."

He noted that the Rath Yatra will end at the Dhakeshwari Temple around 6:00 PM, where thousands more will join for the concluding program. "We believe it will be a wonderful event. We are not afraid, as the government is providing us with strong security and support. I am confident we will celebrate the Rath Yatra festival beautifully," he added.

Nationwide Celebrations

In Bangladesh, ISKCON is holding the Rath Yatra festival from July 16 to 24. Additionally, it will be organised in 188 places across the country, with various events held in a festive environment. (ANI)