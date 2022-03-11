Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISIS confirms the death of its leader, announce new chief

    After losing longstanding leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019, Quraishi's death was another shattering blow to the extremist organisation.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) confirmed the death of its leader named Abu Ibrahim Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi and its spokesperson Abu Hamza Al-Quraishi on Thursday. ISIS further announced its new chief, named Abu Al-Hassan Al-hashemi Al-Quraishi. 

    Quraishi was a religious scholar and soldier in the former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's army, who headed ISIS for almost two years, died in the US. When US special force raid in northern Syria in February, when Quraishi detonated a bomb that killed him and family members, the US administration said. 

    The death of Quraishi (45) was another crushing blow to IS two years post the violent Sunni Muslim group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019. 

    Until now, the group has neither denied nor confirmed the US narrative. The new IS spokesperson, Abu Umar al Muhajir, stated in a recorded speech on Thursday that Quraishi's final battle was at Ghuwayran prison located in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka.

    Nearly 200 prison inmates and militants, along with 30 security forces, died in an Islamic state attack on the jail in January in an attempt to free their members, the officials have stated.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 10:17 AM IST
