    Hindutva-ISIS comparison controversy: Khurshid clarifies, says they are not same, but similar

    Hinduism is a comprehensive faith that brings infinite peace of mind and religion that talks about world peace, Khurshid said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 12:58 PM IST
    Amid the raging controversy over the Hindutva-ISIS comparison in his latest book titled 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times', Congress leader Salman Khurshid has defended himself saying that his statement has been misinterpreted and that those creating ruckus over wrong facts did not know the English language. He believes that it would be better if they get the book translated, in which case the whole dispute will be resolved. 

    Khurshid, while attending the concluding event at the ongoing five-day Kalki Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Saturday, sought to downplay his remarks stating that he would not have come for the festivities if he had issues or trouble with Hinduism. The senior Congress leader said that that he attended the Kalki Mahotsav every year as he believed that Hinduism is a comprehensive faith that brings infinite peace of mind and religion that talks about world peace. 

    Stating that he firmly believed in Hinduism, Khurshid said that he believed that some enemies of Hinduism had infiltrated the faith and were polluting it. seems to me that some enemies of Hinduism have entered the middle who are polluting that faith. They have been acting in the name Hindu religion, but are, in reality, enemies of Hinduism, he told media persons, adding that these elements wanted to get his book banned so that the truth does not come out. But banning the book or locking it up will not prevent the truth from coming out, Khurshid said.

    Khurshid further stated that he never said that Hinduism and ISIS were the same, but rather that they were similar in the sense that even though ISIS and Boko Haram brought disrepute to Islam, no Islamic followers opposed it. Khurshid's book was released on November 10 by former Home Minister P Chidambaram. 

    The book has been the subject matter of controversy with the BJP using its contents to label Congress as a party having pathological hatred for Hindus. Khurshid, meanwhile, has received support from party leader Rahul Gandhi who said that Hindutna and Hinduism were different and accused the BJP-RSS combine of spreading religious hate in the society.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 1:13 PM IST
