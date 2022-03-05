Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why the ISIS hates Pakistan and keeps making it bleed

    The terror attack in Peshawar on Friday which claimed the lives of at least 56 worshippers and injuring over 190 was the handiwork of the Islamic State.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Pakistan which has been involved in exporting terrorists to its neighbouring country as part of its state policy, is now entangled with the presence of several groups of terrorists within its own territory. 

    The Islamic State affiliate in the region, known as Islamic State in Khorasan province, is headquartered in Afghanistan. Let us understand why there is enmity between Pakistan and ISIS-KP.

    The terror outfit was created in 2014 after defection from Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), Al Qaeda, and Taliban fighters active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. 

    ISIS-KP has been blaming Pakistan for whatever has happened in Afghanistan. The group has waged a war against the Taliban in Afghanistan along Pakistan borders since the departure of United States-led forces from Kabul in August.

    The group had warned the individual or entity who go against Islam or oppose the Quran would face its wrath.

    An ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K) member in Afghanistan had said that their goal is to destroy Pakistan as it is responsible for chaos in Afghanistan.

    ISIS-KP wanted to establish itself in Afghanistan but Taliban has been an opponent. The group sees Pakistan as a facilitator in establishing Taliban regime in the war-torn country.

    In the recent past, the Pakistani administration has been behind them and made them to run. The Pakistanis security forces have even killed many of their cadres that made them even more belligerent against Islamabad.

    This is the same ground that had carried out attack at Kabul airport when the US forces were leaving Afghanistan.

