  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ghulam Nabi Azad says Salman Khurshid's Hindutva-ISIS comparison is factually wrong

    Congress party may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology, but comparing Hindutva with ISIS and jihadist Islam was exaggerated, Azad said.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad says Salman Khurshid Hindutva ISIS comparison factually wrong
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 8:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has disagreed with the remarks made by senior party colleague Salman Khurshid in a new book wherein he drew parallels with Hindutva and dreaded terror outfits Islamic State and Boko Haram. In a statement, Azad termed the comparison as factually wrong. Azad reportedly said that even though the Congress party may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology, but comparing Hindutva with ISIS and jihadist Islam was wrong factually and exaggerated. 

    Party sources say that the comments from Azad would be perceived as a face-saving attempt as the party enters the election season in Uttar Pradesh. Sources further say that a section of the party believes that Khurshid's remarks may backfire and may provide ammunition to the BJP to corner the party during the campaign phase. Some, reportedly, also believe that the release of Khurshid's book could have been delayed till the end of assembly elections.

    Earlier, on Thursday, the BJP launched a scathing attack at the Congress. While demanding the sacking of Khurshid, the party claimed that the Congress was indulging in the politics of hatred at the behest of party president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. 

    Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, during a media briefing, demanded that Sonia come out and explain the party's position or else it could be construed that its ideology was against Hindus. The BJP leadership also recalled how it was Congress that first coined the term saffron terror. However, Congress has distanced itself from the controversy with leaders stating that the remarks made by Khurshid in his book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' were his personal opinion and that it did not reflect the party's stated position.

    Ironically, the Congress party's ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena too slammed Khurshid for the Hindutva-jihadist Islam comparison. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to term the comparison as shameful. She went on to say that half-baked information may fetch publicity for Khurshid's book but it is hurtful to the sentiments of millions of Hindus. 

    Meanwhile, two Delhi-based lawyers, Vineet Jindal and Vivek Garg filed criminal complaints against Khurshid and urged the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against the Congress leader for defaming Hinduism. They also claimed that the statement in the book had stirred 'enraged emotions' among Hindus.

    Also Read: 

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai: PM Modi asked me not to bother about Bitcoin scandal

    China border issue: India says it is monitoring Chinese construction activities

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 8:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai PM Modi asked me not to bother about Bitcoin scandal gcw

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai: PM Modi asked me not to bother about Bitcoin scandal

    Video Icon
    China border issue India says it is monitoring Chinese construction activities gcw

    China border issue: India says it is monitoring Chinese construction activities

    Video Icon
    India issues new norms for international arrival exempts COVID test for kids under 5 gcw

    India issues new norms for international arrival, exempts COVID test for kids under 5

    Video Icon
    Delhi could witness worst smog episode in 2021 longest in four years Report gcw

    Delhi could witness worst smog episode in 2021 , longest in four years: Report

    Video Icon
    AAP files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for India got real freedom in 2014, seditious remark -dnm

    AAP files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for ‘India got real freedom in 2014’, seditious remark

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai PM Modi asked me not to bother about Bitcoin scandal gcw

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai: PM Modi asked me not to bother about Bitcoin scandal

    Video Icon
    China border issue India says it is monitoring Chinese construction activities gcw

    China border issue: India says it is monitoring Chinese construction activities

    Video Icon
    Nisha Dahiya wins gold medal in National Wrestling Championship a day after turning down death reports-ayh

    Nisha Dahiya wins gold medal in National Wrestling Championship a day after fake news of her murder

    Video Icon
    Exposure to air pollution may significantly increase risk of depression reveals study gcw

    Exposure to air pollution may significantly increase risk of depression, reveals study

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for Tests, Ajinkya Rahane to lead-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for Tests, Ajinkya Rahane to lead

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon