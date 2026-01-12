Iran's IRGC condemned recent terrorist acts during unrest, blaming the US and Israel for orchestrating the violence as 'barbaric revenge.' It slammed US President Trump for 'blatant interference' and warned of a powerful response.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) strongly condemned recent terrorist acts carried out amid violent unrest in Iran and criticized US President Donald Trump for what it described as "blatant interference" in the country's internal matters, reported state network Press TV.

In a statement released on Sunday night (local time), the IRGC said that, as with past attempts at destabilization by Iran's adversaries, the latest acts of sabotage committed by terrorist groups backed by the United States and Israel are destined to fail.

IRGC Blames US, Israel for Unrest

The IRGC said, "The recent sedition and atrocities committed by the rioters and armed terrorists across the country, which have led to the martyrdom of hundreds of the people and defenders of the security of our beloved Iran, are in fact an extension of the 12-day imposed war by the United States and the criminal Zionist regime, and a barbaric act of revenge for the historic defeat in that great battleground."

It accused Washington and Tel Aviv of seeking revenge against the Iranian people for their failure in the recent aggression, adding that Trump openly promotes violence and contemporary forms of terrorism against Iran with the backing of Western governments and media, alongside what it referred to as the racist leadership of the Israeli regime.

Warning to Trump and Call for Unity

The statement sharply criticized Trump's remarks and interference in Iran's domestic affairs, warning that such actions would be met with a powerful response from the resilient Iranian nation.

Honoring those killed while defending national security, the IRGC emphasized the importance of public awareness, vigilance, and unity. It urged citizens across the country to participate in nationwide rallies scheduled for Monday.

"The sovereignty of the nation, the strength of the Islamic Republic, and the elevated status of the Velayat-e Faqih, earned through the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of martyrs, are non-negotiable red lines for the Iranian people, who will defend them with determination and courage," the statement concluded.

Heavy Toll on Security Forces

Tasnim News Agency reported that at least 109 security personnel have lost their lives during the unrest.

President Addresses Nation

Earlier, in a televised address, President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "The government is prepared to hear legitimate public demands, while stressing the clear distinction between peaceful protest and violent disorder."

He warned that the United States and Israel are orchestrating the violence in an attempt to destabilize the country and urged citizens to separate themselves from those engaging in arson, killings, and destruction of public and private property.