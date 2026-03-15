Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to US and Israeli vessels but open for all other international shipping, amid rising regional tensions and US considerations of a naval coalition to secure the waterway.

Strait of Hormuz Access Restricted

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains open to global shipping, but warned that vessels from the United States and Israel would not be allowed to pass through the crucial maritime route, reported The Jerusalem Post.

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The Jerusalem Post cited an interview done by US news outlet MS NOW with Araghchi who stated that the waterway -- a vital corridor for global oil shipments -- is not closed to international traffic despite tensions in the region. However, he indicated that Iran considers the passage restricted specifically for ships linked to the United States and Israel. "The Strait of Hormuz is only closed to US and Israeli ships," Araghchi said during the interview. He added that other vessels continue to use the route, although some shipping companies have reportedly avoided the area due to growing security concerns amid the escalating regional conflict. According to Araghchi, such concerns are unrelated to Iran's actions. He noted that there are still "many tankers and ships that are passing through the Strait of Hormuz."

International Response and Strategic Importance

The remarks come at a time of heightened tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel. US President Donald Trump recently said that Washington and several allied countries could deploy warships to the area to ensure the strait remains accessible to international shipping. In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was working with other countries affected by what he described as Iran's attempted closure of the waterway. Trump also mentioned that nations including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom rely on the passage and may join efforts to keep the route open and secure.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, handling a large share of global oil exports from Gulf producers. Any disruption there can significantly affect global energy markets and shipping routes.

Iran Addresses US Accusations

Denial of Leadership Instability

During the interview, Araghchi also addressed speculation surrounding Iran's leadership. Responding to claims made by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded, Araghchi dismissed the reports and insisted the country's leadership remained stable. "There is no problem with the supreme leader," he said, adding that the leader had sent a message recently and continues to carry out his responsibilities under Iran's constitution.

Araghchi further emphasized that the Iranian political system is resilient and does not depend on any single individual. "Everything is under control," he said while responding to questions about alleged instability within the regime.

Clarification on Nuclear Remarks

The Iranian diplomat also rejected accusations about remarks he allegedly made during nuclear negotiations with US envoys in Geneva. Araghchi denied threatening that Iran possessed uranium for multiple nuclear bombs and said his comments about the country's enriched uranium stockpile had been misunderstood by American negotiators.

He explained that Iran currently holds around 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity, which could theoretically be further enriched to produce nuclear weapons. According to Araghchi, the point of raising the issue during negotiations was to demonstrate the scale of concessions Iran was willing to discuss in diplomatic talks.

The developments highlight the growing geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program, regional military activity, and the security of critical global energy routes. (ANI)