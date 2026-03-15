EAM S Jaishankar will visit Brussels for the EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting to deepen strategic ties. He also held his fourth conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, discussing bilateral matters and BRICS issues.

Jaishankar to Attend EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Brussels

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Brussels, Belgium, from March 15 to 16 at the invitation of European Union (EU) High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas to interact with Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU Member States at the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. During the visit, EAM will also hold meetings with the leadership of the European Union and his counterparts from Belgium and other EU Member States. The visit of EAM, coming shortly after the historic 16th India-EU Summit, is expected to further deepen India's Strategic Partnership with the European Union.

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Jaishankar Holds Talks with Iranian Counterpart

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had another conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed bilateral matters and BRICS-related issues. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Had another conversation with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues." This was the fourth conversation between the two leaders since the current round of conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Before this, when Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, he discussed the safety of shipping and energy security, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing. External Affairs Spokesperson Jaiswal said the discussion focused on ensuring the safe passage of ships and maintaining stable energy supplies through the region. "EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," Jaiswal said.

Shashi Tharoor Welcomes Diplomatic Outreach

Before this, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holding conversations with their Iranian counterparts and called for a "collective push" to end the West Asia conflict. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Shashi Tharoor lauded India's initiative for peace, noting that several nations have been affected amid the hampering of oil and gas trade routes via the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)