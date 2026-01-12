A U-Haul truck drove into a crowd at an anti-Iranian regime protest in Los Angeles, causing chaos. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Westwood neighborhood. Several people were injured, though none required hospitalization.

A U-Haul box truck drove into a crowd of demonstrators on Sunday afternoon during an anti-Iranian regime rally in the Westwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, leaving the protest in chaos and forcing law enforcement to intervene.

The demonstration, part of a broader wave of global protests in solidarity with those standing against the Iranian regime’s crackdown at home, took an alarming turn when the truck sped through the assembled crowd, injuring several people and prompting an immediate police response.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. local time near the Wilshire Federal Building, where hundreds of protesters had gathered to express support for ongoing demonstrations inside Iran. These protests have drawn international attention as demonstrators worldwide have marched in solidarity with citizens in Iran who are challenging theocratic rule amid a severe economic crisis and alleged human rights abuses.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the driver of the U-Haul truck drove the vehicle into the crowd, prompting protesters to scatter and avoid being hit. Law enforcement officers quickly converged on the scene, with helicopter footage showing a tense atmosphere as officers and protesters confronted each other. Police eventually apprehended the driver, pulling him from the truck amid heightened emotions and physical confrontations with some in the crowd.

Video footage from the site captured the moment the truck entered the demonstration, showing protesters reacting in shock and trying to avoid the vehicle. Some demonstrators surrounded the truck afterward, ripping down signs and in some instances physically confronting the driver as officers worked to secure the scene.

The truck itself bore political signage on its sides referencing modern and historical tensions related to Iran’s political landscape, including messages opposing both the Shah and the current Islamic regime and referencing the 1953 coup in Iran. These messages added to the confusion about the driver’s motive as the scenes played out on Los Angeles streets.

Emergency responders at the protest reported that two people were evaluated by paramedics after the truck incident, though both declined medical treatment at the scene. In contrast to initial speculation about severe injuries, authorities maintained there were no confirmed serious injuries or hospital transports shortly after the event.

Law enforcement established a security perimeter and halted traffic near the area, including the 405 Freeway ramp on Wilshire Boulevard, as they investigated the circumstances of the incident. Officers also issued dispersal orders later in the afternoon, gradually shrinking the number of protesters remaining as the situation calmed.

The rally had been organised amid a backdrop of intensifying unrest in Iran, where nationwide protests have continued for weeks over rising economic hardship, political grievances, and a government crackdown on dissent. According to international observers and human rights organisations, the protests have been met with heavy force, resulting in hundreds of deaths inside Iran — figures that have driven widespread global outrage and solidarity demonstrations in major cities across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

The Westwood protest was one of many solidarity rallies held by the Iranian diaspora and supporters of freedom in Iran. Los Angeles, home to a large Iranian community often referred to colloquially as “Tehrangeles,” has seen numerous demonstrations in recent years advocating for change in Tehran’s political system.

As local police continue their investigation into the truck incident, authorities have not yet released detailed information about possible charges or the driver’s motivations. It remains unclear whether the act was intentional or how it will be treated legally. Meanwhile, the incident has highlighted the heightened tensions and volatile emotions surrounding global reactions to the crisis in Iran and the way those distant political conflicts are manifesting in cities far from Tehran.

Overall, the event in Los Angeles marks a troubling moment in solidarity activism, blending public demonstrations, political expression, and violent confrontation on streets that have become arenas for larger geopolitical grievances. Law enforcement engagement and the escalating investigations underscore the challenges faced by authorities when global political clashes erupt into local conflict.