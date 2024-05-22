Ireland, Norway and Spain recognise Palestine as independent state, Israel recalls its ambassadors (WATCH)

"Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine, each of us will undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision," said Irish PM Simon Harris on Wednesday.

In a significant announcement amid the ongoing Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, Ireland, Norway and Spain on Wednesday formally recognised Palestine as an independent state. This move prompted Israel to recall its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway, with plans to do the same for Spain.

In a formal announcement today, Irish Prime Minster Simon Harris stated, "Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine, each of us will undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision."

"I am confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks," Harris added.

The Irish government maintains that recognition is in favour of a two-state solution, which it claims is necessary for a durable peace in the area and is at the core of Israel's October-long offensive against Hamas.

Following Harris' statement in Dublin, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain would recognise the state of Palestine starting from May 28.

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, has instructed the Israeli ambassadors to Ireland and Norway to promptly return to Israel. “Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays,” Katz said.

He claimed that by "rewarding the jihadists of Hamas and Iran," the recognition would make a cease-fire less probable and hinder efforts to return Israel's hostages who are being detained in Gaza.

In addition, he threatened to remove Israel's ambassador from Spain should that nation adopt a similar stance.

Israel's foreign ministry warned against the move on Tuesday, saying in a post on social media platform X that recognition would "lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardise any prospects for peace".

"Don't be a pawn in the hands of Hamas," the ministry said.

Earlier today, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store declared Norway's recognition of a Palestinian state, emphasizing, "There cannot be peace in the Middle East without recognition."

Gahr Store announced that Norway would formally recognize a Palestinian state starting May 28. He stated, "By recognizing a Palestinian state, Norway aligns with the Arab peace plan."

Several European Union nations have recently signaled their intention to follow suit, underscoring the necessity of a two-state solution for enduring peace in the area.

Despite not being an EU member, Norway often aligns its policies with the Union and has consistently advocated for a two-state resolution between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel,” the Norwegian government leader said.

“Palestine has a fundamental right to an independent state,” Gahr Store told a news conference.

