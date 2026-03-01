Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has been killed in joint US-Israel strikes under 'Operation Epic Fury'. US CENTCOM confirmed the action. While the state announced 40 days of mourning, celebrations were reported in several cities.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has begun delivering "swift and decisive action" against the Iranian regime, following prior warnings. CENTCOM commenced Operation Epic Fury on February 28. Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, has been killed in joint US-Israel strikes, state media confirmed. In a post on X, US CENTCOM wrote, "The Iranian regime was warned. CENTCOM is now delivering swift and decisive action as directed." The Iranian regime was warned. CENTCOM is now delivering swift and decisive action as directed. pic.twitter.com/nNDoDexH6g — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

Operation Epic Fury: US Vows to Finish Conflict

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth elaborated on the operation, named Operation Epic Fury, calling it the most lethal, complex, and precise aerial operation in history. In a post on X, Hegseth wrote, "Overnight, on President Trump's orders, the Department of War commenced OPERATION EPIC FURY -- the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history. The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal -- and now they are suffering the consequences. For almost fifty years, Iran has targeted and killed Americans, always seeking the world's most powerful weapons to further their radical cause." Overnight, on President Trump’s orders, the Department of War commenced OPERATION EPIC FURY — the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history. The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal — and now they are suffering the… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) February 28, 2026

Hegseth highlighted that Iran had targeted Americans for decades while seeking the world's most powerful weapons. "Last night, unlike any previous president, President Trump began dealing with this cancer. We will not tolerate powerful missiles targeting the American people. Those missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran's missile production. The Iranian navy will be destroyed. And, as President Trump has said his entire life, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world -- as Iran has -- then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you. Our warriors are the best in the world, and they are fully unleashed to achieve our objectives. May God's providence protect them in this vital mission," the post added on X.

Iran Announces 40 Days of Mourning, Succession in Question

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. By announcing exactly 40 days of mourning, the government is leaning into a powerful cultural script, providing the clerical establishment time to manage the transition behind closed doors.

The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety.

Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. However, meeting under wartime conditions is difficult, and the question remains, who "owns" the future of the Republic--the clerics or the Revolutionary Guard-- the most urgent cliffhanger. His death is being portrayed by state media as the Martyrdom of the Guardian, framing his end not as a defeat, but as a final sacrifice for the sovereignty of the nation. According to Tasnim News, Khamenei was killed in the early hours of Sunday while in office. It said on X, "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution was martyred at their workplace in the Leader's Residence. They were engaged in performing their assigned duties and present at their workplace (their office) at the moment of martyrdom, and this cowardly attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning."

Contrasting Reactions: State Mourning vs Public Celebration

Earlier, the Times of Israel cited Iran's state media reporting that Ali Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were killed in Israeli-US strikes. The Israeli newspaper said that there is no official word on the fate of Khamenei himself. The front page of the Jerusalem Post also carried the news of the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Meanwhile, various reports emanating from Iran suggest that crowds have come out on the streets to celebrate. CNN reported news of celebrations in several cities in Iran. According to the news report, whistling and cheering and slogans of 'Death to the Islamic Republic' and 'Long live the Shah' were heard on the streets of the cities.

Fox News posted a video and reported that Iranians were celebrating the death of Khamenei on the streets of Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj, Iran.

Former Spokesperson for the state of Israel Eylon A Levy posted another celebration video on X, saying, "Iranian women are dancing in the streets--without hair coverings--after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei. So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember."

Iranian activist and Journalist, Masih Alinejad, posted another video with the message, "A video of Iranian people celebrating inside Iran, Am I dreaming? Hello, new world." In another self-made video, Alinejad further said, "Every morning I wake up reading that my people are being killed by Ali Khamenei. But this is the first morning in my life that I get the good news and I want to run. I want to just run and shout, and shout out of joy."

Reports coming out of London also showed videos of expatriate Iranians and Israelis dancing and celebrating side by side on the streets of London.

Exiled Prince Urges Unity, Trump Claims 'Justice'

Earlier, exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians to unite and support a "stable transition to a free and prosperous future" after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, calling any attempt by the regime to appoint a successor "doomed to fail". He also warned that efforts to preserve the collapsing regime would not succeed. In a post on X, Pahlavi wrote, "My fellow compatriots, Ali Khamenei, the bloodthirsty despot of our time, the murderer of tens of thousands of Iran's bravest sons and daughters, has been erased from the face of history. With his death, the Islamic Republic has in effect reached its end and will very soon be consigned to the dustbin of history. Any attempt by the remnants of the regime to appoint a successor to Khamenei is doomed to fail from the outset. Whoever they place in his stead will have neither legitimacy nor longevity, and will undoubtedly be complicit in the crimes of this regime as well. To the military, law enforcement, and security forces: any effort to preserve a collapsing regime will fail. This is your final opportunity to join the nation, to help ensure Iran's stable transition to a free and prosperous future, and to take part in building that future."

Pahlavi said the death of Khamenei could bring comfort to the families of those who lost their lives in Iran's Lion and Sun National Revolution, urging the people to remain vigilant and united. Earlier, the death of the Ayatollah was claimed by US President Donald Trump, calling it justice for the people of Iran. (ANI)