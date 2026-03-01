Did Baba Vanga Predict World War 3 in 2026? Iran-Israel Crisis Raises Questions
Baba Vanga had predicted way back that a world war is unavoidable in 2026. Now, with all the tension between Iran and Israel, her 'Great War' prophecy is going viral on social media.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
What did Baba Vanga say about the US-Iran war?
The world is facing a very tough geopolitical situation right now. The rising tension between Iran and Israel in the Middle East is a cause for global concern. Following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, a prophecy by the late Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga about 2026 is now a hot topic of discussion.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : AI
2026: The 'Great War' Begins
Baba Vanga marked 2026 as an extremely dangerous year. She had said that a 'Great War' would begin early in 2026, affecting the whole world. Analysts believe the current Iran-Israel developments are very similar to her predictions. She warned of massive loss of life and property globally.
35
Image Credit : Gemini
Starts in the East, Spreads to the West
According to Baba Vanga, this great war will start in the East and then spread to the West. She claimed Western countries would suffer the most damage. She specifically predicted that the European continent would be devastated, with some nations becoming economically and socially weak, shifting the global power balance.
45
Image Credit : Pixabay
Russia's Rise as a Superpower
Baba Vanga said that after Europe's destruction, the world's political map will change drastically. She predicted Russia would emerge as a global power from the chaos. This means the world's power centres would shift. However, her prophecies were never written down; they have been passed down orally through generations.
55
Image Credit : meta ai
Who is this Baba Vanga?
Born in 1911, Baba Vanga is known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans'. She lost her sight in a big storm during her childhood. Her followers believe that after this incident, she gained a divine ability to see the future. Many believe her past predictions, like the 9/11 attacks and the tsunami, came true, which is why her 2026 warnings are so frightening.
Check the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Stay updated with the latest World News and global developments from politics to economy and current affairs. Get in-depth coverage of China News, Europe News, Pakistan News, and South Asia News, along with top headlines from the UK and US. Follow expert analysis, international trends, and breaking updates from around the globe. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos