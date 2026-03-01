5 5 Image Credit : meta ai

Who is this Baba Vanga?

Born in 1911, Baba Vanga is known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans'. She lost her sight in a big storm during her childhood. Her followers believe that after this incident, she gained a divine ability to see the future. Many believe her past predictions, like the 9/11 attacks and the tsunami, came true, which is why her 2026 warnings are so frightening.