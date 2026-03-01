Iranian media Press TV reported on Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the Israeli-US strikes. A crying anchor erupted in anger and said, "Trump is going to pay a price paid by no American president of all time!

Iranian media Press TV reported on Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the Israeli-US strikes. In a post on X, Press TV said, "Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran"

Newsreader and anchors broke down live on air while announcing the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on state TV.

Another crying anchor on Iranian state TV erupted in anger and said, "Trump is going to pay a price paid by no American president of all time! Revenge is coming!

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday they would launch the "most ferocious" operation in history against Israel and US bases.

"The most ferocious offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces will begin any moment now," the Guards posted on Telegram.

Khamenei killed: Iran observes 40 days of public mourning

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety.

Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. However, meeting under wartime conditions is difficult, and the question remains, who "owns" the future of the Republic--the clerics or the Revolutionary Guard-- the most urgent cliffhanger.