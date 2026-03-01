Expert Waiel Awwad claims US-Israeli strikes aimed for regime change in Iran. He says Iran retaliated, escalating it to a regional war. The report also confirms the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in the attacks.

US, Israel Aimed for Regime Change: Expert

Foreign affairs expert Waiel Awwad said that Americans and Israelis had long aimed to change the leadership in Iran, hence strikes were carried out in the region. On Saturday, Awwad told ANI, "It was the Israelis who started this war against Iran early in the morning when they started attacking their military installations, the leadership of Iran, including the supreme leaders, Ayatollah Khamenei's residence, and even the president and the foreign ministry. This whole attack has been taking place so the Americans could take the second round of an assault in Iran, hoping that they will be able to change the government of Iran and create chaos in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Highlighting Iran's swift response, Awwad added," The Iranian was quick in retaliating against this attack. They have already attacked the American military bases in the region and most of the GCC countries, including Iraq... This is a clear indication that this is going to be a more escalated war. It is more of a regional war. That is what the Americans and Israelis want."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Killed

Meanwhile, Iran killed the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. As per Tasnim News, Khamenei was killed while at the workplace in the early hours of Sunday.

Iranian media Press TV has reported on Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the Israeli-US strikes.

In a post on X, Press TV said, "Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran". As per Reuters, citing the state media, 40 days of public mourning have been announced in Iran after Khamenei's death. (ANI)