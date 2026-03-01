The Islamic Republic woke up to a defining moment as the death of Ali Khamenei was confirmed by Iranian state media on Sunday. For nearly four decades, he stood at the centre of Iran’s political and ideological machinery — a figure who outlasted protests, wars, and internal dissent, and who remained deeply influential until the very end.

In the hours following reports of massive US‑Israeli strikes across Iran, including an attack on the supreme leader’s compound in Tehran, global reactions poured in. Among the most blunt responses came from Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social: “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead.”

Iranian state television later confirmed the death but notably avoided linking it directly to the strikes.

Khamenei was 86.