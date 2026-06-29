Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei thanked PM Modi for Eid greetings, stressing stronger ties. This is his first direct communication since taking office, and he has not been seen publicly amid reports of injuries from US military strikes.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has expressed his profound appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. According to Iranian sources, the Supreme Leader emphasised the immense value of further strengthening the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries, underscoring New Delhi's pivotal role in regional cooperation. The official communication from Tehran warmly reciprocated the goodwill extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural and strategic ties shared between India and Iran.

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Khamenei's Message to PM Modi

In his official message addressed to PM Modi, the Iranian Supreme Leader said, "His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of the Republic of India, I have received Your Excellency's message of congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha." The message continued, "While expressing my sincere appreciation and extending my reciprocal congratulations, I am confident that the historic friendship between our two countries, founded on mutual respect and shared interests, will continue to be further strengthened and expanded through the efforts of our two governments. I pray to Almighty God for the prosperity and continued success of the Government and the great people of India."

Leadership Transition Amid Regional Tensions

This exchange marks what is believed to be the first direct communication from Mojtaba Khamenei to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his ascension as Iran's Supreme Leader. Significantly, the newly appointed leader has still not been seen in public since taking office, following widespread reports indicating he suffered severe injuries during the US military strikes.

This high-level outreach comes against the backdrop of critical leadership changes in Tehran. Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to the state funeral and burial ceremonies for Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran. The official invitation marks a significant diplomatic engagement following the death of the 86-year-old leader, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28. Having headed the Islamic Republic for 36 years, the senior Khamenei was killed on the first day of the military strikes directed against Tehran.