Iran threatens to 'completely close' the Strait of Hormuz and target energy infrastructure in Israel and Gulf nations with US bases if America attacks its power plants, said a top military spokesperson in a direct warning to the US.

Iran on Sunday warned that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be "completely closed" and the energy infrastructure of Israel and the Gulf countries in the region that host American bases would be "legitimate targets" if the US hits the country's power plants.

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In a statement quoted by Iran's state media, Press TV, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said the Strait of Hormuz is "closed only to the enemy" but will be "completely" closed if the "terrorist" American President acts on his threats. The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters is Iran's highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iran's Conditions and Counter-Threats

"The terrorist American President, continuing his aggressive behaviour and efforts to destabilise the world, has threatened that if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz, he will target Iran's power plants. We have said repeatedly that the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to the enemy and to harmful traffic, and it has not yet been fully closed. It remains under our intelligent control, and harmless passage occurs under specific regulations that ensure our security and interests," Zolfaghari said.

"The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed, and it will not be reopened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt," the spokesperson said as quoted by Press TV.

Energy and Economic Targets Detailed

He further warned that "All power plants, energy infrastructure, and information technology (ICT) infrastructure of the Zionist regime will be extensively targeted," and added that "the power plants of countries in the region that host American bases will be legitimate targets for us."

Zolfaghari also warned that "All similar companies in the region that have American shareholders will be completely destroyed," as quoted by Press TV.

He added, " Everything is ready for the great struggle aimed at the complete destruction of all American economic interests in the West Asia region."

'We Do Not Seek Conflict'

Emphasising that Iran does not seek conflict, the spokesperson said, "We were not the initiators of war, nor will we be now. However, if the enemy damages our power plants, we will do whatever it takes to defend our country and the interests of our nation. "

"The relentless process of destroying the specified targets will begin, and nothing will be able to stop the continuation of our operations to destroy the energy, oil, and industrial infrastructure of America and its allies in the region," Zolfaghari added, according to Press TV.

Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of obliterating its power plants if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump gave Iran precisely 48 hours for the job.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said in a post on Truth Social. (ANI)